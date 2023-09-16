Veteran DWTS Pro Wants to Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer revealed she’d love to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Veteran DWTS pro Cheryl Burke opened up in a September 12, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast to reveal that she would welcome a chance to join the Bravo reality show, and she even revealed she has a few friends from the franchise.

Burke, who announced her retirement from DWTS in March 2023, won the mirrorball trophy twice with partners Drew Lachey and Emmit Smith, but she told Yontef she’s ready for an RHOBH diamond – and she urged Bravo to give her a call.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Said She’ll Take a Spot on RHOBH Or RHOC

While speaking with Yontef, Burke told him she would “totally” consider an offer from the Real Housewives franchise, despite the fact that she is not married.

“Oh my God, totally,” she said. “I don’t know if they’d consider me though. I haven’t gotten a call yet. So if someone… Andy [Cohen], get with it!”

“Am I considered a housewife though?” Burke asked Yontef. “Even if I’m not married, If I’m divorced? I mean I was a working housewife.”

Burke and her husband Matthew Lawrence divorced in 2022.

Burke also confirmed she knows several women from the RHOBH franchise, first meeting some of them after they competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Lisa Rinna and I go way back,” Burke said. “She was part of season two. We were on tour together. I know [her husband] Harry [Hamlin] very well. …I look up to Lisa Rinna, she is a bada** woman and she is the hardest worker I think I’ve ever met. And wow, I admire her journey.”

“I don’t necessarily watch The Housewives,” Burke continued. “I know there’s lots of drama, but as a young woman moving here when I was 21 and seeing someone like that who I was, you know, in the same friend group I guess you can say. And then just working with her, she also taught me so much. Just seeing her work ethic.”

“Also, Erika Jayne,” Burke added. “I mean she was here in my house, right when she signed ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ …I’ll never forget it. You know, there’s a lot of these people I have relationships with. I mean, I know Teddi [Mellencamp] is not on anymore, but you know, we’re friends.”

Burke added that she is also friendly with Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast co-host Tamra Judge, who is a star on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“We both have iHeart podcasts,” she said. “So hey, if Beverly Hills doesn’t have space, I’ll take the OC Why not? ”

Cheryl Burke Was in Talks to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

While she hasn’t been approached by Bravo just yet, Burke was in serious talks to star as “The Bachelorette” before she married Lawrence. She talked about her potential role on the ABC dating show in early 2023 during an interview on Chris Harrison’s podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

Burke also told Entertainment Tonight that she had “meetings” with producers for a possible role on “The Bachelorette” and that the talks went pretty far.

“Like, we were about to do this thing,” she said. “I don’t know if Chris had the final word, but this was like, during those darker days, where… I was a little rowdy maybe. It wasn’t meant to be because obviously it didn’t happen.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Fan Favorite Completes Risky Stunt at Age 63