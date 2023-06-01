DWTS Pro’s Ex Could ‘For Sure’ Be New Girlfriend’s ‘Forever Partner’

The ex-husband of a fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” pro has found love again, and his new partner thinks their romance could go the distance. Matthew Lawrence and retired “DWTS” professional dancer Cheryl Burke split in February 2022 after three years of marriage, and she recently opened up about choosing to spend her recent birthday solo. Lawrence, on the other hand, went public with his romance with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in December 2022, and the pair is still going strong. The two have spoken about one another in various media interviews since they revealed their relationship, and she shared some new tidbits during a recent appearance.

Chilli Gushed Over Matthew Lawrence

Chilli told Us Weekly she “for sure” believed that Lawrence might be her “forever partner.” She noted she has a long list when it comes to traits she wants in a partner, and she admitted, “I was never willing to compromise my list… It’s so long, and he checks [all the boxes] off.” The TLC songstress added that Lawrence has the “most pure, genuine heart” that she has experienced in anybody.

In March, Lawrence opened up to ET Online about meeting Chilli. The two were at an event and briefly met, and they ended up on the same flight afterwards. Lawrence was not slated to be on that particular flight to Atlanta, but he had to change his plans due to weather issues. Lawrence and Chilli talked throughout the flight and decided to keep in touch after that. From there, he detailed, “It was just a real friendship, you know, for like five or six months, just talking on the phone long distance, like, getting to know each other, see each other here and there.” He added that initially, they made sure to “keep our priorities straight,” focusing on friendship first and taking the romance slowly. After initially meeting the TLC singer, though, he told his brother Andy he had met “the most wonderful person.” Us Weekly detailed that the friendship turned romantic in November 2022, and by New Year’s, they were “in love.”

The TLC Singer’s Son Approves

Chilli, 52, has one son from a prior relationship. Her son, Tron Austin, 25, seems to be all-in on his mother’s romance with Lawrence. She told Us Weekly, “Everybody gets along. My son approves. I mean, it’s all great.” There have been plenty of rumors swirling regarding plans for the future Lawrence and Chilli are said to be making with one another. The buzz is that the two are headed towards marriage, and may also be looking toward having a baby together. She recently made a comment that suggested the two were already married, but she then clarified they weren’t “married yet.” As for a baby together, Lawrence has suggested the couple has a “game plan” to start a family together, while Chilli later brushed off any definitive plans of that nature.

In March, Lawrence told E! News, “She’s an amazing person. She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son.” He detailed he had a great deal of respect for Chilli regarding how she raised her son, and added, “She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.” For now, Lawrence and Chilli seem to be head over heels in love and “Dancing with the Stars” fans will be curious to see how this romance proceeds.