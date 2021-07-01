TV Legend In Talks For DWTS Season 30: Report

A new report says that a TV legend is in talks to join “Dancing With the Stars” for its upcoming 30th season – Chris Harrison, the former host of all of ABC’s “Bachelor” franchise shows, is apparently being courted for the dancing competition series, according to RadarOnline. Read on for details and why he wasn’t contacted about hosting.

Harrison Thought He Was Being Asked to Host

According to RadarOnline, when someone from “Dancing With the Stars” reached out to Harrison, he thought he was being approached about hosting the dancing show.

“At first Chris thought he was being approached to join the show as a host,” a source told RadarOnline. “He was a little upset when he realized [host Tyra Banks] wanted him as a contestant, but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say ‘no’ [to being a contestant].”

It would certainly be a controversial choice, but “Dancing With the Stars” has not shied away from controversial choices in the past, like “Tiger King’s” Carole Baskin, former NFL player Ray Lewis, and celebrity chef Paula Deen.

“Chris would make headlines returning to ABC. And with ‘The Bachelorette’ ratings hitting an all-time low without him, he could win back fans to the network that left,” another source told RadarOnline. “Plus, returning to ABC, a network he called home for 20 years, means he could win the whole show.”

For the record, the season 17 premiere of “The Bachelorette” did earn the show’s lowest-rated premiere ever with 3.6 million viewers, but it still topped the ratings for June 7, according to Deadline.

Harrison Could Use ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Rehab His Image

Harrison was fired from the “Bachelor” franchise after he received backlash for the comments he made about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell having attended an “antebellum plantation-themed ball,” which is how the Reddit user who posted the photos characterized the dance.

Harrison’s comments came during an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay on “Extra TV” where he said that things were quite a bit different three years ago in 2018 when Kirkconnell attended the party, which Lindsay took umbrage with, saying that celebrating the old south is “not a good look ever.”

“Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference,” said Harrison, adding, “You’re 100 percent right in 2021. That was not the case in 2018. And I’m not defending Rachael, I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it, I did not go to it. But we are not looking under the same lens.”

He continued, “These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time. They were 18 years old. Now does that make it OK? I don’t know, Rachel, you tell me. But where is this lens we’re holding up and was that lens available and were we all looking through it in 2018? I don’t know.”

Now Harrison is perhaps looking to “change his narrative,” according to RadarOnline’s TV insider.

“Chris wanted to return to TV hosting a show on another channel but so far, the offers haven’t exactly been flooding in,” said the source. “After the way he left ‘The Bachelor’ it has not been easy for Chris to find a new gig right away. Which is why something like ‘Dancing With The Stars’ might work. It will give Chris a chance to change his narrative from the white guy who made insensitive racial remarks to reminding everyone why they fell in love Chris in the first place.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

