‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Finalizes Divorce

Dancing With the Stars alum Chrishell Stause’s divorce from her now ex-husband Justin Hartley was finalized this week, more than one year after they originally separated, according to Us Weekly.

The couple first filed for divorce in 2019 after being married for two years; Hartley claims the split happened in July 2019 but Stause claims that they separated in November of that same year.

Both Stause and Hartley have moved on and are currently seeing other people. Stause is in a relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, and Hartley is dating his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

Stause and Hartley’s Divorce is Now Finalized

According to Us Weekly, Stause and Hartley’s divorce is now finalized.

“Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source told the outlet.

A different source said, “Chrishell has moved on with her life” and is “looking forward to new beginnings.”

Us Weekly also reported that the couple did not sign a prenup.

Hartley Previously Opened Up About His Divorce

Last year in an interview on “Radio Andy” ahead of the season premiere for This Is Us, Hartley said that he’s happy now and has recovered a year after his divorce.

“I’m really happy with where I am,” Hartley said. “I’m happy with my career, I’m happy with my personal life, I’m healthy, I’m safe – I’m all of those things. I’m very thankful.”

Because both he and Stause are public figures and choose to live some of their lives in the public eye, Hartley said he understands that there will always be some gossip around his relationships and personal life.

“For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that’s fine, too, if they’re getting entertainment from that,” Hartley said. “But I’ve also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

There have been plenty of rumors and allegations surrounding the couple’s very public divorce, which Hartley filed for in July 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight, including rumors about what happened to cause the divorce and how Stause found out Hartley wanted to get divorced. Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

In an episode of Selling Sunset, Stause said that she found out that her now ex-husband wanted a divorce via a text message.

“We had a fight that day [he filed] over the phone and I never saw him since. We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed [for divorce],” Stause said. “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She added that she felt as though she was in shock trying to keep it all together.

“It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows like at the same time I knew,” she said. “Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you didn’t know which way to swim to get up?”

