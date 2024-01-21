DWTS Fan Favorite to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Daniel Durant will perform at Super Bowl LVIII.

The “Coda” actor, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” season 31 in 2022, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language ahead of the big game in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024.

On January 19, Durant posted the big news on Instagram. “I’m excited and honored to perform the National Anthem at Superbowl LVIII – can’t wait to be there with other amazing Deaf performers- @anjelpinero and @shaheem – they will be 🔥🔥 to watch! Thank you @nad1880, @lovesign.asl, and @nfl for making that happen! Cheers!” he wrote.

Daniel Durant will Appear with Multiple Music Superstars at the Super Bowl

Country singer Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem that Durant will accompany in sign language, according to ABC 7.

Speaking with Parade in January 2023, McEntire admitted it was her boyfriend who convinced her to accept the coveted Super Bowl pre-game gig after she first told her manager she’d “think about” it. “Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, ‘Yes! She’ll do it!’” McEntire revealed. The country star also noted the performance will mark 50 years since the very first time she performed the National Anthem at a National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma in 1974.

Other stars who will appear during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game festivities include Anjel Piñero, who will perform “America the Beautiful” in sign language, and Shaheem Sanchez, who will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” according to the National Association of the Deaf.

Rapper/ singer Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the game kicks off.

In addition, eight-time Grammy-winning performer Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show later in the evening.

Daniel Durant’s Fiancée Britt Stewart Performed at the Super Bowl in 2015

Durant’s happy Super Bowl news comes just one month after he got engaged to “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Britt Stewart. Interestingly, Stewart also once performed at the Super Bowl—with pop superstar Katy Perry.

Five years before she joined DWTS as the first-ever Black female pro dancer, Stewart danced in Perry’s supersized 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In an interview with Hello magazine, Stewart reflected on working with Perry in one of the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time.

“Being able to have that platform, especially as a background and commercial dancer, was something that was so beautiful,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro said. “Especially dancing with Katy Perry. I was with her for three years, and I got to travel the world.”

Stewart noted that she grew in many ways while working for Perry. “I remember that time, not only because I was dancing and doing what I love to do as my job, but I was also developing as a young woman,” she said. “I was all over the world. I’ve had these life experiences that I feel like I maybe wouldn’t have had unless I was doing those things during that time.”

