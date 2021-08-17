Do DWTS Couple Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Want Kids?

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have been married for seven years but don’t yet have any children. In a recent Instagram question and answer session with her fans, Karagach was asked if they have any plans in that department. Read on to find out what she said and also if she enjoys doing “Dancing With the Stars” with her husband or if it gets to be too much sometimes.

The Pashkovs Do Want to Have Kids

When a fan asked her true or false, you and Pasha want kids, Karagach answered, “TRUE” with a purple heart emoji.

The couple actually confessed to “Entertainment Tonight” in a 2019 interview that they really want a baby, but right now they have to focus on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“If we could, we would’ve had our baby like five years ago. We really want kids,” Pashkov said.

“Absolutely,” added Karagach. “We just really want to focus on this, this is something that we’ve been wanting for a really long time — ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ not a baby [laughs] — and I feel like now that we have it we want to put our heart and soul into it and do the best that we can in it. Whatever happens, happens. Yeah, I want a baby so bad, so bad, but for now, our bodies are our tools, so this is our priority.”

They recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, with Karagach writing on Instagram at the time, “I consider myself the luckiest girl in the world because a man like [Pasha] is truly one of a kind and very hard to find. I’m grateful the universe brought us together and I’m grateful for your parents raising the most beautiful man inside and out. We have so much to look forward to in the future and Im beyond ecstatic to continue this journey of ‘life’ side by side with you. You are my doof, best friend, love, partner, soulmate, and husband. I love you so much.”

Do They Ever Get Sick of Each Other?

Karagach and Pashkov have been dancing together since 2009, married since 2014, and on “Dancing With the Stars” for two years. IN 2020, they also founded a wedding dance school. So, do they ever get sick of each other?

“[Pasha is] my favorite person in the world and this journey is that much better together,” said Karagach in her Instagram Q&A.

Pashkov also told “Entertainment Tonight” that the way they make things work is by giving each other the space they need.

“We’re together 24/7. We live together, we eat together, we teach together, we travel, everything. I think the only way you can do it is if you truly love each other and you’re very comfortable — I like my personal space, Daniella likes her personal space, and the thing is that we give each other our personal space and therefore even though we’re together all the time, we’re never tired of each other.”

He added, “This is the best thing and we’re so blessed that we get to share all these experiences together.”

“The fact that we can do the show together is just the most amazing [thing],” said Karagach.

The couple is currently waiting to hear if they are part of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. The pro cast is going to be a bit tricky this year, as in 2020, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold were on maternity leave and Karagach and Britt Stewart stepped in to partner with two celebrities. Hopefully, the show will find a way to include everyone from the past few seasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

