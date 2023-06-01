Fans Think Derek Hough Knows More About DWTS Cast Rumor Than He’s Letting On

Derek Hough was put on the spot regarding a “Dancing With the Stars” casting rumor, but not all fans are buying his reaction.

Amid buzz that “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is joining “Dancing with the Stars” for season 32, Hough claimed he didn’t know who she is before agreeing that she should strike when the iron is hot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Denied Any Knowledge of Ariana Madix Casting Rumors

Play

Derek Hough Says Ariana Madix Makes Sense For 'DWTS' After Cheating Scandal Derek Hough says Ariana Madix makes perfect sense for the next season of "Dancing With The Stars" … he feels it's the right move for her now that she's captured America's attention. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way… 2023-05-27T07:15:00Z

In May 2023, Hough was approached by TMZ at LAX, and he was asked questions about the upcoming 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.” When he was asked about Madix – who is currently making headlines due to her ex, Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with her close friend, Raquel Leviss – Hough claimed not to know who she is.

“I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Hough replied when asked if Madix fits the formula for a DWTS contestant due to her skyrocketing fame on reality TV.

The six-time mirroball champion admitted that he has seen someone who is “having a moment” end up on the show. “I guess so, I don’t know,” he said.

When asked if he has really not heard about Tom Sandoval’s huge cheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules,” Hough replied, “I vaguely like … I haven’t been following it though, I have to be honest with you. I’m sorry.”

Hough agreed that DWTS viewers like to see a redemption story. “If people are interested in it that’s what it’s about,” he said. “It’s more about what people want to see so that’s the most important thing. So if you say you know this is the thing right now then I’m happy to have her.”

“I’m gonna have to look it up and go check it out now,” Hough added of the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal that has been making headlines since March 2023.

“You’re living under a rock, brother!” the interviewer told him.

Some fans questioned Hough in the comment section of a YouTube video of his exchange with the paparazzi.

“I have no doubt that Derek knows exactly who these VPR people are!” one fan wrote. “He didn’t want to give that TMZ guy any extra ammo to work with, so he just played dumb.”

“LIES!!!! ‘I don’t know who ur talking about’ ‘vaguely’,” another wrote.

“He’s pure non answers and a ‘I don’t her’ for good measure. Gonna have to go look it up lol he knows,” another agreed.

This Isn’t the First Time Derek Hough Was Asked About Ariana Madix Joining DWTS

Hough has heard of Madix before, whether he remembers it or not. In April 2023, a source told Page Six that Madix had already received “all of the approvals and signoff” and was in “late stage conversations” with ABC to be a contestant on the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” this September.

In an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Hough was asked if there is any truth to rumors that the “Vanderpump Rules” star was joining the celebrity ballroom show. At first, the DWTS veteran thought he was being asked about “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump, who competed on season 16 of DWTS with pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

But when asked if Madix was joining the show, Hough said, “I’m sorry, I’m like the worst person to ask for that. … The cast are always fantastic and even the people that you’re like, ‘Who’s that?’” he added.

Madix, 37, has stated that she does not know what is going on with DWTS. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 17, 2023, the Bravo star was asked if she can comment on rumors that she has signed on to the upcoming season of the ABC dance-off. “No,” Madix said. “I don’t know anything yet, so… It would be really cool though. You guys wanna ask me, I would love to do it, so…”

But on the May 31, 2023 episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Bravo host Andy Cohen said Madix is doing ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Heard About Sandoval Cheating in 2020