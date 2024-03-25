Derek Hough Shares Emotional ‘Symphony of Dance’ Tour Announcement

Derek Hough revealed a major change to his Symphony of Dance tour schedule. Four months after his wife, Hayley Erbert, underwent two surgeries for a cranial hematoma, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge will return to the city where her life-threatening condition was discovered.

On December 6, 2023, Erbert, 29, was rushed to the hospital following a performance on her husband’s tour in the Washington D.C. suburb of Oxon Hill, Maryland. The couple spent an extended period of time in the area as Hayley recovered from her surgeries.

Now, Hough will return to the D.C. area—and there’s hope that Erbert will be with him.

Derek Hough Wants to Give Thanks to the Hospital Staff That Saved Hayley

Hough addressed fans in a video posted to Instagram on March 22, 2024. In the clip, he shared that he has decided to move his Richmond, Virginia Symphony of Dance Show to Tysons, Virginia on April 24, 2024. Tysons is about 100 miles from Richmond.

Hough explained, “The reason why we’re doing that is because we really wanted to do a show in the D.C. area to give thanks to that city because that was the place that really nurtured and healed Hayley.”

The six-time mirrorball champion added that he hopes to have some special guests in the audience.

“We want to give an opportunity to have the doctors and the nurses that took care of her to come see the show so we’re able to give them so much love,” he explained. “I just want to give thanks to their expertise, their care and everything they’ve done for us. And we actually stayed near Tysons, Virgina during that time. It became home for us. It became a place of healing and repair. So we’re very excited to come out there on April 24 at Capital One Hall in Tysons Virginia to perform for you all. We will be inviting the doctors, the nurses who were there to take care of Hayley, to nurse her back to health. We couldn’t be more thankful to be there.”

Hough captioned the video with, “Returning to the DC area was very important for us. A place of healing and love. We will be inviting doctors and nurses who took care of Hayley so we can give thanks. This show will be very special 🙏🏼❤️.”

Fans reacted to Hough’s announcement. “What a beautiful thing to do for the medical staff & everyone involved in the care of Haley! Derek you are one in a million & that’s why u are liked so much!! We love you both so much!❤❤” one fan wrote.

Other fans wanted to know if Hayley would be part of the show.

“What a beautiful moment that will be as @Hayley.Erbert Hough’s angels will be there to see the results of their incredible work. I think you will need to hand out tissues to the audience for this show @DerekHough! 🥺😍🥰,” another wrote.

Derek Hough is Hoping Hayley Erbert Can Join Him on Stage During the Tour

The announcement came just a few days after Hough posted a photo of him and Erbert standing together in a darkened ballroom. “Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again ❤️ @hayley.erbert.” he captioned the photo.

In an interview with E! News one week prior, Hough said there’s a “strong possibility” his wife will join him onstage by the end of the spring tour.

“There’s a possibility, there really is,” he said. The DWTS champ noted that he actually met his future wife while dancing on tour. The couple’s first kiss was also on stage on tour.

“We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there’s a completely different meaning,” he added. “I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something because if there’s a moment where she’s with us and joining us on stage, it’s going to be unbelievably special.”

Hough admitted he may lose it when his wife finally returns to the stage with him. “I don’t know even know how I’m going to through it. I’m an emotional guy,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge said.

