Derek Hough & Michael Bublé Announce New Collaboration

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé are partnering for a new dance competition. Here’s what you need to know:

Bublé & Hough Are So Exicted to Showcase Talented Dancers

These two entertainers announced on Instagram in mid-September that they are running a dance competition for any dancer of any age and skill level. All you have to do is choreograph a dance to Buble’s new song “Higher,” the music video for which Hough directed earlier this year.

In the video posted to Instagram, Bublé explained:

Attention all dancers, I’m Michael Bublé — singer, songwriter and dancer. OK, maybe not so much the last one. But I am participating and partnering with my buddy Derek Hough on a national dance competition. Why, you might ask? Well, let me tell you. This fall, “Dancing With the Stars” is hosting a Michael Bublé week and I will be singing all of the performances and they’ll all be set to my music, which is a whole lot of Michael Bublé. I’m here for it. And then I thought to myself, “Self, how can I increase the level of Bublé even more?” And that’s when my buddy Derek suggested a dance competition that anybody can enter. Any skill level, any age. All you have to do is choreograph a dance number to my song “Higher,” which is just off my new album of the same name. Upload your dance to the link below before October 13 and the winner will be voted on by all of you. The grand prize is a dancer’s dream trip to L.A. To win, I recommend that you tell all of your friends and family to vote for your video. Everybody can vote once a day. Know what I’m saying? Once a day, every day. I’m also excited to have a chance to showcase all of your tremendous talent and make sure that you share it to socials with the hashtag MBHigherDance!. Enter your video by October 13, voting opens the next day and after multiple rounds of elimination, a winner will be chosen on November 7. There’s more deatils right below in the link. Good luck and just have fun! That’s what this is all about. I can’t wait to be a part of it with you, I love you guys. Thanks.

Here is the link for where to submit your videos.

The Contest Winner Earns a Private Dance Lesson With Derek Hough & Tickets to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 finale

The grand prize for the contest is pretty amazing. The winner gets a private dance lesson with Hough and four tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale, plus loads of other goodies.

According to the contest’s website, the grand prize consists of:

4 Round trip airline tickets to Los Angeles

Hotel and ground transportation accommodations for 4

A private dance lesson with Derek Hough

4 tickets to the “Dancing with the Stars” season finale on November 21, 2022

A one-on-one video call with Michael Bublé

4 Disneyland tickets

A Michael Bublé “Higher” merchandise prize pack

Entries are being accepted through October 13; voting opens on October 14.

In addition to the contest, the Bublé week on “Dancing With the Stars” will take place on Monday, October 24 with Buble joining the other judges behind the judges’ table that night.

“I am beyond excited and proud to be performing and appearing as a guest judge while the stars and pros dance to my songs all night long,” said Bublé when he made the announcement.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals ‘Devastating’ Divorce Update