Beloved DWTS Cast Member Unexpectedly Drops Out of Live Tour

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Julianne Hough will not be participating in the live tour despite initially being part of the lineup.

On February 9, 2024, the official DWTS Live Tour Instagram page shared the news on its Stories.

“We’ve been so looking forward to having Julianne Hough join us on tour for select dates; however, due to unforeseen circumstances, she will unfortunately no longer be a special guest for her schedule dates. We can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you at our upcoming stops. See you on the road,” read a message.

Hough was originally slated to appear during a handful of shows, joining ballroom pros Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Julianne Hough Spoke Out About Her Decision to Drop Out of the Tour

After Hough, who now co-hosts “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, was announced as part of the tour cast, she said that she was really looking forward to it.

“To be back on the road to go to the city where all the fans are, who have been following Dancing With the Stars from the beginning and my personal career. I just want to go and see everybody and connect again. Being back on the show, it’s a family. I got to go on tour. I got to do the whole thing. It’s full circle, you know? That’s where it all started. I started on tour before I was ever on the show,” she told ET.

Now, Hough said that a change in her schedule caused her to drop out of the DWTS tour.

“I’ve been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS,” she said in a statement posted on the DWTS Live Tour Instagram Stories.

“Tour cast for select dates; however, due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates. I love our DWTS community and I’m devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Julianne Hough’s News on Reddit

Shortly after the announcement was made, some fans took to Reddit to react, many expressing disappointment.

“Really disappointed to hear this, hope everything is okay. Maybe we can get Jason to come out for a few shows???!!” one person suggested.

“It’s odd bc she’s in NYC right now at fashion week and been posting out and about so I wonder what happened,” someone else said, likely before seeing Hough’s personal statement.

“Noooo!!! I chose one of the shows six hours away so I could see her!!!!!” a third Redditor added.

Others wondered if Hough suffered an injury or had something else going on in her personal life.

“I hope she’s okay. I feel bad for those who were really looking forward to seeing her,” a fourth comment read.

