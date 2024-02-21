Derek Hough Big Announcement Coming After Life Altering Change

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough has some exciting news to share in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been working on something very special. I can’t wait to share it with you all. It’s still a few months away but very excited about this new venture,” Hough captioned a post on February 19, 2024. “‘Jumping is not just a physical act; it’s a leap of faith, teaching us that if we dare to leap, the net will appear,'” he quoted.

Along with the caption, Hough shared a black and white photo of himself jumping in the air. He seemed careful not to give too many details away. The precursor to the announcement comes just two months after Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, had emergency surgery for a intercranial hematoma. Erbert has a long road ahead but is doing well.

Fans Are Super Excited for What Derek Hough Has in Store

Although the majority of fans aren’t quite sure what Hough has up his sleeve, many expressed being excited for what’s coming.

“I’m sure it will be fabulous. You are so creative in everything you do. Can’t wait to see,” one person wrote.

“Can’t wait. You should make a dance movie, if this isn’t it. With Haley, of course. And please Netflix or whatever your last dance tour. Broke my heart I couldn’t see it. Hope Haley is doing well,” someone else added.

“Everything you touch turns into GOLD. Can’t wait to see what else that brilliant mind has come up with :) May be it’s the Nat Geo project you mentioned once,” a third comment read.

“Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us! Many blessings to you and Hayley! God be with you both,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Derek Hough Is Going Back on Tour

In addition to this “new venture,” Hough recently announced that he’s heading back out on his Symphony of Dance Tour.

He had been performing in cities all over the United States when Erbert fell ill in December 2023 and the tour had to be postponed. However, now that she’s recovering, Hough has rescheduled the missed dates and added in a few more stops.

“Hey, everyone! So, I am so thrilled to be announcing the continuation of my Symphony of Dance tour,” Hough said on February 14, 2024. “This includes the rescheduled dates from December and some brand new dates. So, for any fan that still has tickets from the December dates, those will still be valid for the rescheduled shows,” he continued.

“I cannot wait to come see you guys again. We love you. Keep dancing,” he added.

Erbert had been on tour with Hough but it’s highly unlikely that she will be joining him on stage this time around. It’s unknown if she will accompany her husband on any upcoming dates, despite making strides in her recovery.

Symphony of Dance will officially resume on April 16, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. Dates run through the end of May 2024.

