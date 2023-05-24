Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Celebrate Significant Anniversary Ahead of Wedding Day

Fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are celebrating a significant anniversary and teasing the development of another that is coming soon. “DWTS” fans are eagerly awaiting Hough and Erbert’s wedding, which is believed to be on the horizon. In the meantime, the two entertainers are reflecting on the relationship milestone that occurred a year ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Got Engaged 1 Year Ago

On May 23, both Erbert and Hough took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of their engagement. Both dancers shared a trio of photos from an earlier photoshoot and included captions referencing the momentous occasion. “Happy 1 year Engagement Anniversary,” Hough wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Can’t wait to create another special anniversary very soon with you,” he added. While the “Dancing with the Stars” veterans have not told fans their exact wedding date, they have shared it will be sometime in 2023. Hough recently confirmed his best man is his long-time best friend, Mark Ballas, and the couple is planning a three-day extravaganza.

Hough’s proposal came seven years after his romance with Erbert began, and the dancers announced their engagement on June 2, 2022. Given their new anniversary social media posts, it seems they kept the exciting news regarding their engagement to themselves for a week or so before sharing it with the world. In order to pop the question, Hough set up an elaborate surprise for Erbert that included a breathtaking setting at their home with thousands of white flower petals and hundreds of lit candles. He went to great lengths to pull off the dream proposal, and he was successful.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans & Colleagues Adore the Couple

Erbert started the caption of her Instagram post by writing, “Happy Engagement Anniversary!!” She continued, “One year of being able to call you my FIANCE! I love you from the deepest depths of my heart.” Both Erbert and Hough received a lot of love from their “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans in response to the engagement anniversary posts.

“Love these and I love you two!!!!” gushed Witney Carson.

“Ahhhhh I love this!!! Happy anniversary!!!” added Emma Slater.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy kept his comment on Erbert’s post simple by writing just “Hott.” Quite a few fans were a bit more expressive in noting their love for the couple and their engagement anniversary.

“Happy Engagement Anniversary to the future #MrAndMrsDerekHough!!! We have all waited a long time for this. Love you two special souls,” read one comment on Hough’s post.

“How has it been a year already? Most gorgeous couple award #winning,” another person wrote on Erbert’s post.

“You are so cute together! I love how you have fun… wishing you an entire life of joy, laughter and memories,” someone else shared.

Hough’s proposal was epic, and there is no doubt their wedding will be as well. However, the “Dancing with the Stars” veterans are prioritizing enjoying their big day and focusing on one another. He recently explained to Brides, “The reason why we want to plan so much and make sure that the wedding is a well-oiled machine is so that we can be relaxed, focus on each other, and be very present [during the wedding].” Their vision for their wedding day is to be “elegant and beautiful and magical, but grounded and down to earth and just approachable.” The nuptials will surely be stunning, just like Hough’s proposal was, and fans will be eager to see updates after the vows are exchanged.