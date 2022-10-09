Derek Hough Teases ‘Spectacular’ Dance for His Wedding to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough gave new details about his upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge proposed to his longtime love in May 2022 after nearly seven years of dating, and the two are now in wedding-planning mode.

Because they are both professional dancers, there has been a lot of buzz about their first dance as a married couple.

In a new interview, Hough teased something big – then hinted that the dance of the night might not actually be performed by him and his new bride.

Derek Hough Wants a ‘Spectacular’ Dance for His Wedding

On September 30, 2022, Hough was a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” During the sitdown, Hudson asked Hough about his upcoming wedding and he teased that there could be a grand entrance.

“We need to do something special, spectacular, you know subtle. Maybe come in from the roof, I don’t know,” Hough joked to Hudson, per People.

But Hough then doubled down on his past comments about not dancing at all during his wedding.

“You know we dance a lot, I think it might be time for other people to perform for us, right?” he added. ‘I’m like, ‘Hey, you dance for us. No, you dance.’ We’re gonna sit back.”

This isn’t the first time Hough has hinted that he won’t be doing a lot of dancing on his wedding day. He previously told Entertainment Tonight he might do something low-key.

“I don’t know if we wanna do a wedding dance,” Hough said of him and Erbert. “Maybe we’ll do a little something side to side, but nothing elaborate, because we dance every day… We’re like, ‘This is our night. You all perform for us.'”

Derek Hough Previously Teased He is Bringing in Performers for His Wedding

Hough previously told ET he was “booking talent” for his reception and that he envisioned “a concert” performed by several of his talented friends. In a June 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, he dished about his famous friends.

“I want to make it a really special occasion and one thing I will say is that we have some pretty cool friends that are good musicians and artists and performers,” Hough teased. “So, it’s going to be a very entertaining wedding, we’ll say that.”

The Emmy-winning choreographer admitted that he just wants to “enjoy” his wedding day, but didn’t rule out the possibility that he and his bride could decide at the last minute to dance.

“If we want to dance, if we want to get up there, we’ll do something,” he told Today in September 2022. “But you know what? I say that, but who knows? Maybe along the line, we’re like, ‘You know what? OK, let’s bust it out.’”

Hough did admit that he would really like to see his sister Julianne Hough get on the dance floor.

“There might be some kind of performance from her, potentially — let’s see,” he teased.

During a September 2022 interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Hough revealed that his wedding is about a year away but that he and Erbert are working with a wedding planner and finetuning their guest list. He also teased that he is set on booking pal Michael Buble to sing at the wedding.

When asked by Seacrest when the wedding will take place, Hough referenced Buble’s schedule, according to Hello magazine. “Whenever he’s free,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum joked.

