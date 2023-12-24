Derek Hough Eager to ‘Continue Building Memories’ Amid Wife Hayley Erbert’s Hospitalization

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have been navigating significant difficulties over the past couple of weeks.

On December 7, Hough revealed via Instagram that Erbert had been hospitalized. She had emergency surgery where part of her skull was removed, and she has been making a remarkable recovery. Hough has shared a few updates on Erbert’s condition since the surgery, including one showing her walking with him outdoors.

Hough noted in his Instagram Stories that Erbert was set to have a second surgery on December 20 to “replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy.” A few hours before sharing that with DWTS fans, Hough shared a powerful video tribute to his wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Created Music & a Video About Treasuring Hayley Erbert

On December 19, Hough shared a new Instagram Story linking to an Instagram Reel on his page. The video was a compilation of moments Hough has shared with Erbert throughout the years they have been together. Hough created the music that played throughout the video himself.

“I sat down at the piano, thinking about our relationship and the massive step of committing my life to you,” he wrote. Hough continued, “The amount of life we have already shared is pretty incredible.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge acknowledged that the video contained just “a tiny snippet of what we’ve already experienced.” He added, “Life seems to be moving so fast, I want to hold back time as much as I possibly can to savor each and every moment with you.”

The caption of the Instagram Reel Hough shared closed with his writing, “I can’t wait to continue building memories and a beautiful life with you, together.” The “Dancing with the Stars” judge also included a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald at the end of his video. “I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything.”

DWTS Fans Found the Post Especially Powerful Given Erbert’s Hospitalization

While the video may have been new to many of his “Dancing with the Stars” fans, he initially posted the reel in August. It seemed likely the song, video, and sentiments he included felt more relevant than ever amid Erbert’s difficult medical journey.

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans added new comments as they viewed the video in the context of Erbert’s hospitalization. Erbert herself commented when it was first posted in August. “I love you from the deepest depths of my heart. Thank you for choosing me in this life.”

“This song right now 🥹🥹. You two are definitely have that once in a lifetime kind of love 💕. Praying for Hayley’s recovery every day 🙏,” read a comment from the account of a fan page for the couple.

“THIS Is EVERYTHANG!!!!! Bless you both during this journey🙌🙌 please update us after her surgery. she is Lucky to have YOU by her side❤️🙌❤️,” commented another supporter.

Someone else wrote, “Your love is absolutely beautiful and together you can and will conquer whatever life throws at you. Stay strong thoughts and prayers to you both! ❤️🙏”

“I hope you have time together to read these comments. You guys are loved by thousands of people!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Lots of prayers being sent,” added a separate fan.