Hayley Erbert Is Walking After Emergency Surgery: ‘Nothing Short of a Miracle’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have good reason to celebrate as judge Derek Hough just shared a fantastic update on his wife Hayley Erbert’s health.

On December 7, Hough revealed in an Instagram post that toward the end of their “A Symphony of Dance” performance in Washington, D.C., Erbert felt disoriented. She was taken to the hospital and underwent an emergency craniectomy to repair a cranial hematoma.

Updates since then have been sparse, other than Hough initially noting Erbert’s “stable condition.” On December 15, however, Hough shared a big update that “Dancing with the Stars” fans will not want to miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert & Derek Hough Feel ‘Filled With Hope & Relief’

Hough’s Instagram post included a short video showing him walking outdoors with Erbert. The “Dancing with the Stars” couple walked alongside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, as the Washington Monument stood in the distance.

Erbert wore a helmet to protect her skull, and some of her long hair was flowing in the breeze. It appeared that Hough was holding Erbert’s hand securely as they walked, and the video was taken from behind them.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge wrote, “As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives.”

He continued, “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant.” Hough wrote that Erbert is doing well, and “Today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

The DWTS Couple Was Reminded of How ‘Fragile Life Can Be’

Erbert’s “recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” Hough praised. The medical team hopes to do a second surgery in a few weeks to “insert a skull implant” to replace the part of the skull doctors previously removed.

Hough thanked those involved in helping with Erbert’s recovery. He noted the situation has “been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change.”

As frightening as that was for both Hough and Erbert, he wrote “It has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge thanked everybody for their “unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time.” The couple acknowledged this wasn’t the holiday season they anticipated, but “it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have.”

Fans Showered Erbert & Hough With Love

In less than 30 minutes, Hough’s post had over 75,000 likes and 3,500 comments. “Dancing with the Stars” fans and colleagues flooded the comments section of the post with support.

DWTS co-host, and Hough’s sister, Julianne commented, “Over Wolverine Viking Warrior Princess!”

Former pro Cheryl Burke wrote, “Sending you so much love and healing energy. You have and will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.”

“So glad to hear that she is on the road to recovery and already up and running walking. Sending continued love and prayers,” a supporter’s comment read.

Another wrote, “To see her up and walking. What a miracle. She’s a champion, with a strong spirit…she will rise!”

“Thank you for the update,” someone else shared. They continued, “I’m sure I’m not alone in saying, I’ve been thinking of Hayley and wondering how she was doing. So glad to see her up and walking. Merry Christmas to you both and wishes for a speedy recovery.”