Derek Hough ‘in Awe’ of Wife as Long Road to Recovery Continues

Derek Hough is speaking out about his wife’s recovery following a medical emergency.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge has been by Hayley Erbert’s side since she fell ill back in December 2023. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors found a cranial hematoma and needed to perform emergency surgery. She had a piece of her skull removed to relieve the pressure on her brain. A short while later, Erbert underwent a second surgery to repair the missing bone.

Hough and Erbert have spoken out about the medical emergency and have both thanked fans for their love and support during the challenging time. Additionally, Hough has spoken very highly of his wife, praising her for her strength.

“She’s unbelievable. When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn’t realize how strong she really was until now,” Hough told ET at an event on February 13, 2024. “I’m just, I really am in awe of her everyday. She’s incredible. She really is a miracle and I don’t really throw that word around lightly, but she really is,” he added.

Hough and Erbert got married in August 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Admits That Hayley Erbert’s Recover Is ‘Still a Journey’

Although Erbert appears to be doing well months after her surgeries, she still has a long road to recovery. Hough emphasized this in a video shared to social media on February 5, 2024.

“It’s been wild,” he said. “But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his interview with ET, Hough further praised Erbert.

“It’s been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it’s been an amazing and beautiful time, because all the little wins, the triumphs, it’s just incredible. She’s amazing,” Hough told the outlet.

Hayley Erbert Appeared in New Photos Ahead of the Super Bowl

Erbert was all smiles in photos posted by Hough ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“One of us is from Kansas, the other isn’t. Can you guess who?” Hough captioned a post on February 11, 2024. In the snaps, Erbert showed off her Kansas City Chiefs pride, wearing a team sweatshirt. She covered her newly shaved head with a black baseball hat. What fans couldn’t help but notice was the huge smile on Erbert’s face.

“Sooooo good to see Hayley smiling!!! Go Chiefs!!!!!” one person commented on the post.

“I think Haley already won by looking at her smiling again! God is good,” someone else said.

“Omg, Hayley looks amazing, I’m so happy to see this beautiful pic of you both,” read a third comment.

Erbert is still recovering and taking things day by day. The length of her recovery time isn’t clear, but Hough remains positive about what lies ahead for his wife.

