Derek Hough Teases Filming New ‘Passion Project’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge and former pro Derek Hough is working on something new. A sneak peek of the project he has been working on recently emerged on social media, and “DWTS” fans will be eager to learn more about this one.

As “Dancing with the Stars” fans know, Hough tends to maintain a full plate of projects at any given time. In addition to remaining as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” which will debut season 32 in the fall, Hough is tackling a tour and will marry his fiancee, Hayley Erbert, in August. As if all of that was not enough, it turns out he is working on a new show for a different network.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Was Filming in Jamaica

On June 28, a video was shared on the @yaadstars Instagram account that provided a sneak peek at Hough’s latest project. The video clip showed Hough along with “Scandal” star Kerry Washington filming together in Jamaica, and it seems this is for an upcoming episode of a National Geographic show. According to Dancehall Mag, the project is seemingly for an upcoming series titled “Dance the World with Derek Hough.” In May 2022, Variety revealed National Geographic planned to develop the show, which would take Hough along with a celebrity guest to various places around the world to “uncover the global cultural traditions that shape dance.” While the show was one of several revealed before Disney’s upfront presentations in May 2022, nothing more of the show seemed to emerge until now.

Deadline shared additional details from the network’s initial announcement regarding Hough’s show. Hough was tapped to “be our guide on a journey to discover the roots of the most popular dance styles and trends around the world from the cultures, environments and people who forged them.” With each location and episode, viewers could expect to see Hough and his celebrity guest to be “Unleashed and inspired,” where “Every step in their adventure will culminate in a once-in-a-lifetime spectacular performance.”

Hough Gushed Over Those Involved in the Show

On June 30, Hough took to his Instagram Stories to reveal a few additional details, although he definitely left fans wanting more. “So, I just wrapped shooting something very special, and I cannot wait to share with you all.” The “Dancing with the Stars” judge added, “It’s something I’ve been working on for quite some time. It’s a passion project, but I’m just feeling so grateful right now because the crew, all the people involved to make this happen, were all amazing, amazing human beings.”

While Hough did not reveal where he had been filming, or who he had been filming with, other tidbits that emerged on social media connected the dots. Washington shared a video on social media showing her with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, and another photo that hit Twitter showed that Hough was right there as well. In addition, Jamaican rapper Ding Dong was apparently involved too.

For those who might wonder how Hough and Washington connected, Loop previously noted that Washington’s mother was born in Jamaica. When Washington was honored at Jamaica’s 57th Independence Black Tie Gala in 2019, she noted, “I am so proud to be Jamaican…I bow down to my lineage, to my heritage, to my history and to my belonging.” She also shared, “We celebrate all the goodness birthed by the island itself. We celebrate you.” Given Washington’s love for her Jamaican heritage, it seems she was the perfect fit to join Hough in celebrating the country’s history of dance.

It is not yet known when “Dancing with the Stars” fans can see the episode featuring Hough and Washington. Hough may not be revealing specifics yet, but it seems likely additional details will emerge soon.