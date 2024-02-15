Derek Hough Makes Big Announcement Following Unexpected Life Change

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough has announced his plans to resume his Symphony of Dance tour.

On February 14, 2024, Hough took to Instagram to share that he’s rescheduled missed tour dates and has made plans to resume the tour after he canceled it in December 2023. At the time, his wife, Hayley Erbert, had a medical emergency.

“Hey, everyone! So, I am so thrilled to be announcing the continuation of my Symphony of Dance tour,” Hough said. “This includes the rescheduled dates from December and some brand new dates. So, for any fan that still has tickets from the December dates, those will still be valid for the rescheduled shows,” he continued.

“I cannot wait to come see you guys again. We love you. Keep dancing,” he added.

Derek Hough Will Be Back on the Road Beginning in April

Hough will restart his tour on April 16, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. He has about two dozen tour dates that will keep him busy through the month of May.

The ballroom pro didn’t share whether or not Erbert will be joining him on stage, but given her health, that seems unlikely. Following one of their tour stops, Erbert was found to have a cranial hematoma and needed emergency surgery. She then had another surgery to replace part of her skull that was removed.

Although Erbert is making strides in her recovery, it doesn’t seem as though she’s ready to put any additional strain on her body. Hough has said that Erbert has a “long road” ahead. And, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery period can take “years.”

“Your recovery time after a craniectomy will depend on the cause and extent of the surgery. On average, your skull will heal in a month or two, but you may be in recovery for years. Your recovery will take more time when you undergo a second surgery (crainioplasty) to replace the removed portion of your skull. It’s common to need extended rehab and lifelong care after a craniectomy,” the site reads.

Derek Hough Called Hayley Erbert’s Recovery a ‘Miracle’

There is no question that Erbert is doing much better nearly two months after undergoing two major surgeries.

In a recent interview with ET, Hough praised his wife’s tenacity during this challenging time.

“She’s unbelievable. When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn’t realize how strong she really was until now,” he told the outlet.

“I’m just, I really am in awe of her everyday. She’s incredible. She really is a miracle and I don’t really throw that word around lightly, but she really is,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Erbert has been feeling well enough to post on social media and even shared a video update of her own on February 5, 2024.

“Just wanted to update you guys and send you all so much love,” she said in the video. “It has been quite the journey,” she continued, adding, “To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days, emotionally and physically sometimes. I’m doing so much better every single day. Like, truly, there is so much progress every day.”

