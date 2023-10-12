Derek Hough Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

“Dancing with the Stars” star Derek Hough married former DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert in August, and they have previously shared some gorgeous photos from the event. A few new photos popped up on Hough’s social media page as he recently wished his new wife a happy birthday, and fans will not want to miss them.

Hough and Erbert’s wedding was held in Carmel, California, on August 26, detailed People. Just over 100 guests watched the “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers exchange their vows at Santa Lucia Preserve, noted Brides.

The bride and groom focused on an event that highlighted joy and celebration with the theme of “Regal redwoods.” The wedding seemed to perfectly fulfill the vision Hough and Erbert had for their big day, and the new images he shared reinforced what a beautiful event it was.

Derek Hough Loves Referencing His ‘Wife’

On October 11, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge took to Instagram to gush over his wife. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful WIFE! Whoah, I love saying that,” his caption began.

Hough continued, “It’s only been a month since we’ve exchanged our vows and we have already embarked on such an amazing adventure together.” The two dancers began a tour together shortly after their wedding, and it seems they are having a blast doing it with one another.

The tour, “Symphony of Dance,” debuted in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 2. It will continue until December 30, with the final performance being held in Reno, Nevada. On top of that, Hough is at the judge’s table every Tuesday night for his “Dancing with the Stars” duties.

Prior to beginning their tour, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon. They shared quite a few highlights from their trip, and the bride and groom told People their honeymoon was the first opportunity for both of them to explore Italy “properly.”

Hough Believe Their Love Is ‘Unshakeable’

As Hough wished Erbert a happy birthday, he noted they had “So many beautiful things to look forward to.” The “Dancing with the Stars” judge added, “I am grateful for it all, all the laughter, moments of joy, every tear shed, every hurdle we’ve overcome and all the moments of vulnerability we’ve shared together.”

He closed out the caption of his birthday tribute by writing, “Our love has truly transformed, evolving into something unshakeable.”

Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, and Emma Slater all commented with birthday wishes for the bride. Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans commented with birthday wishes of their own, and quite a few also gushed over the wedding photos they were seeing for the first time.

Three of the four new wedding photos were taken outdoors, with Hough and Erbert gazing at one another. The last photo was from the reception, and it was a fun black and white showing Hough jumping in the air while holding Erbert’s hand on the dance floor.

“That last photo is the best! She keeps you grounded, and u can see the beauty and love of connection you guys have,” a fan commented.

Another added, “Those are the most stunning pictures I’ve ever seen!”

Someone else shared, “Your love story is truly breathtaking! Thanks for sharing these beautiful captured moments!”