DWTS Star Introduces New Family Member 4 Years After Major Loss

There have been a number of additions to the “Dancing with the Stars” family over the past year, and now there is news of one more.

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers have had babies in recent months. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their second son, Rio, and Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, had their first son, Rome. Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov welcomed a daughter, Nikita, and both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold had their second children as well.

In a recent social media post, co-host Julianne Hough revealed she had added to her family too. In her case, it’s not a newborn baby, though.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Has a New Puppy

On September 21, Hough took to her Instagram page to introduce her family addition. “Say hello to little miss Sunny girl,” the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host gushed.

Hough’s video was set to Taylor Swift’s song “August,” and featured Sunny playing in Hough’s living room. The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer picked her up and gently spun around with her as Sunny took everything in, and Hough’s followers made it clear they were instantly in love with the puppy.

“Omgggggg,” fellow “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer Jenna Johnson exclaimed.

Former show pro Kym Johnson Herjavec added, “She’s so gorgeous.”

A supporter commented, “Love comes in small packages!”

“My heart just melted for this,” read another comment.

A separate commenter quipped, “HARD LAUNCH!”

DWTS Fans Speculated on Sunny’s Breed

A number of people commenting on Hough’s puppy post wondered what breed of dog Sunny was. Hough did not reveal any details on that front, and it seemed fans did not come to a consensus.

“Sunny looks like a doxie but I could be wrong (same features as my puppy growing up and that is what she was),” mentioned a former dachshund owner.

“She looks like a Ruby cavalier King Charles spaniel, which is the type of dogs she had in the past,” suggested someone else.

A different commenter asked, “Golden retriever?”

As E! News noted, Hough previously owned two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Harley, 8, and Lexi, 11, died at the same time in late September of 2019.

After the death of the dogs, Hough shared an array of photos of them in an Instagram post. “Pure love is real, it existed through us,” she wrote.

“My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible,” the “Dancing with the Stars” continued in her tribute to Lexi and Harley. “I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me,” she detailed.

People shared that after Sunny’s introduction, Hough shared more via her now-expired Instagram Stories. “Now that Sunny has made her media debut…. Get ready to be inundated with perfect content,” the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host teased.

Hough then shared some kisses with Sunny as she told her she loved her and thought she was perfect. “You are my sunshine, my little Sunny girl,” she cooed.