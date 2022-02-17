DWTS’ Derek & Julianne Hough Announce New TV Project

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his sister and fellow pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough announced a new TV special on February 17 that is coming to ABC in March. The special is called “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” and here is what you need to know about it.

The Special Is Tied to the 2022 Academy Awards





In a press release, ABC announced that siblings Derek and Julianne Hough have a new TV special coming to the network in conjunction with the 94th Oscars. The special is called “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” and it is described as “a dynamic tribute to the most iconic moments of dance on film.”

The press release continues:

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET, Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are re-creating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors, and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres Sunday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET), on ABC. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

In a teaser promo, which is embedded above, the Hough siblings tout that they are going to have some “very, very special guests” joining them in the special.

“Have you ever wished that you could step into your favorite movies?” asks Julianne, to which Derek replied, “Well, we have and we are bringing that idea to life.”

“So join us as we re-create film’s most iconic performances,” she continues, as Derek teases, “With some very, very special guests joining us along the way.”

Derek and Julianne have quite a resume of TV dance specials. They have co-hosted ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” several times and in 2019, they filmed “Holidays With the Houghs” for NBC.

The Houghs Have Been Burning the Midnight Oil Lately

Rehearsals for the project have already begun. On their Instagram stories, Derek and Julianne both began teasing the new project for their fans ahead of the big announcement.

Derek posted a photo from behind the scenes of the special that featured himself, Julianne and singer-songwriter Tate McRae. Tate also posted a photo to her Instagram stories captioned, “Something’s cooking.”

Later, Derek posted another video where he said he’s been “burning the candle at all three ends,” that’s how hard he has been working lately as he headed over to the editing bay for his next project.

On her own Instagram stories, Julianne posted a video after rehearsal where she told her fans, “Just finished an epic day of rehearsal. My neck and my shoulder and everything is swollen. Now it’s time to soak my feet in some ice, ice my back, watch some ‘Inventing Anna,’ Shonda Rhimes, Julia Garner, wooo. And go to sleep. Is today Wednesday? What day is it? I’m so dead.”

It sounds like they’ve been working hard, especially because Derek also announced in early February 2022 that he is extending his Las Vegas residency, “No Limits,” which kicked off in September 2021 in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort. It ran through November 21 and has now been extended for shows that will run May through September 2022. Hopefully, no one tries to rob him this time around.

“Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” premieres Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC, followed by the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific times on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

