DWTS Alum Welcomes First Child

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” alum Romeo Miller. The rapper and actor has welcomed his first child, a baby girl. Romeo made the surprise announcement on Instagram. Here is what he had to say about the big news.

‘Baby R’ Looks Just Like Romeo

In an Instagram announcement that came as a surprise to many of his followers, Romeo shared a photo of his adorable new baby and wrote, “Meet Baby R! That’s my lil twin! Swipe left to see what I’m talking ’bout ha.”

He added, “Ps: Baby R and her mom got a new baby company coming soon; mines gone be good for life. Go follow @thedrewyco and visit DrewyCo.com #GenerationalWealth #GirlDad #GodisGood #Ownership #BabyBoss #TheBestDayEver.”

In a separate video post set to “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, Romeo shared a video of himself and girlfriend Drew Sangster, the baby’s mother, celebrating their pregnancy with friends and family. On that post, he said the reason they kept the news to themselves for so long was that they wanted to make sure the baby arrived safe and healthy before telling people, but he’s overjoyed because he’s “been waiting for this moment [his] entire life.”

Romeo wrote:

It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.

In an Instagram story, Romeo thanked his fans for all the kind words, writing, “My phone actually crashed from all of the love. If you’ve text or email me, I’ll respond back as soon as my phone messages load back up. Appreciate the light and positive vibes, tho! Thank you all and I’m excited about this next chapter.”

He also again directed his followers to Drewy Co, which is a company that makes “kid-friendly all-purpose products” for the whole family, according to its website. Drew Sangster, Romeo’s partner and mother to his child, is the founder, according to her Instagram account.

This is Romeo’s First Child And It Has Another ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Connection

Romeo was originally slated to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” season two, but when he had to withdraw due to an injury, his father, rapper Master P, took his place. He and his partner Ashly DelGrosso were the fourth couple eliminated.

Romeo then came back to “Dancing With the Stars” in season 12 where he was partnered with Chelsie Hightower. They did markedly better than his father did, finishing in fifth place. So maybe little “Baby R” could make it a triple-generation appearance on the show — “Dancing With the Stars” season 50, maybe?

Romeo and Drew’s famous friends were quick to offer their words of congratulations about the new bundle of joy.

“Omggg congrats!!! You’re going to be a great dad, so happy for you guys,” wrote TV personality Jazz Anderson, who is the daughter of reality TV star Tami Roman and NBA star Kenny Anderson.

Award-winning actress, producer and writer Lena Waithe wrote, “Congrats king!!!” and singer JoJo added, “So incredibly happy for you!!!!!”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Alexa Penavega left several heart-eyes emojis in the comments and actress Keke Palmer wrote, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU, ROMEO! You are such a class act and I know a soon-to-be great father. God is so good and you are so deserving.”

There has been quite the “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom in the past year and a half. Season 10 semifinalist Chad Ochocinco welcomed his first child with fiancee Sharelle Rosado in January 2021; season 28 contestant James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly welcomed baby No. 6 in November 2021; season 29 runner-up Nev Schulman and his wife Laura welcomed baby No. 3 in September 2021; season eight champ Shawn Johnson welcomed her second child with husband Andrew in July 2021; season 21 champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, as did both season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson; season 21 runner-up Nick Carter recently became a new parent for the third time, and so did season 17 contestant Christian Milian. Also, professional dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold both bbecame first-time moms in the past year and a half.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

