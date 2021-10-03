DWTS Reveals ’90s Night, Possible Double Elimination Week

“Dancing With the Stars” has a week coming up where it is airing two episodes, which we suspect might be the first of season 30’s two double elimination weeks. Also, one of the professional dancers has revealed that an upcoming week is going to be ’90s night. Here’s what we know about these weeks so far.

Disney Week Is A Heroes Episode and a Villains Episode





Play



First Elimination of Season 2021 – Dancing with the Stars

According to the “Dancing With the Stars” fantasy game at ESPN, there are two episodes airing in week five, on October 11 and October 12. This is confirmed by the show’s TV listings, which have revealed that Monday, October 11 is “Disney Week: Heroes Night” and Tuesday, October 12 is “Disney Week: Villains Night.”

We are speculating that this could be a double elimination week because the show is going to have to have two double eliminations at some point in order to keep the pace up for the finale to air on Monday, November 22. If “Dancing With the Stars” didn’t have two double eliminations, there would be six dancers headed into the season 30 finale.

We suspect this year will look a lot like season 29. November 2, 2020 was supposed to be a double elimination week, but because Jeannie Mai had to withdraw due to an illness, the show only eliminated one pair that week so that two pairs were out of the competition. Then during the semi-finals, two more celebrities were sent home, leaving four for the finale.

So, the Disney Heroes and Disney Villains week may be the first double elimination — one person going home during each episode. That would be something different for this season.

Actor Martin Kove and pro Britt Stewart were the first pair eliminated from season 30, with another one coming up in week four during Britney Spears night. This season feels like an especially competitive field, so there may be some shocking eliminations along the way to the finale.

'90s Night Is Also Coming Up





Play



Brian Austin Green's Rumba – Dancing with the Stars

In an Instagram story, professional dancer Sharna Burgess revealed that the show is planning a ’90s Night for one of its themes.

“So, we are looking at ’90s songs for ’90s week. Fingers crossed we make it that far. … we have a ’90s week coming up at some point in the season. I hope I’m supposed to share that with you. If not, too late,” said Burgess with a laugh. “We are gonna put a poll up on here with some of the songs we’re looking at and I want to know which one you think is your favorite and you like most.”

In the poll, Sharna listed three songs:

“Ms. Fat Booty” by Mos Def

“Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

“No Diggity” by Blackstreet

She later said, “They’re just three songs that we’re looking at that we could possibly dance to, but it seems y’all like ‘No Diggity’ the best so far.”

Nineties night should be a lot of fun. But we cannot believe that Sharna and her partner Brian Austin Green aren’t considering something off of the actor’s 1996 rap album “One Stop Carnival.” One of the songs is called “Beauty & Da Beats,” which seems to lend itself quite well to a ballroom dance based on the title alone. Track “You Send Me” also has a pretty good ballroom beat, depending on what style of dance he and Sharna are performing.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

