DWTS Alum Admits He Lied About His Baby’s Gender

A “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity revealed that he lied about the gender of his unborn child in an attempt to weed out the gossips in his friend group.

In August 2023, DWTS season 24 contestant Nick Viall announced he is expecting his first child with his fiancée Natalie Joy. The former Bachelor star, 42, has been in a relationship with the surgical technician, 24, since 2020, per Page Six. In January 2023, Viall proposed to Joy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Explained Why He Lied About His Baby’s Gender

Viall opened up about Joy’s pregnancy on the August 10, 2023 episode of his podcast, the “Viall Files.” The Bachelor Nation alum revealed that while he and Joy do know the gender of their child, they are not publicly revealing the news just yet.

“We have told some friends,” he said. “But I’ve told some friends the wrong gender.”

Viall went on to explain why he would give some of his friends incorrect information about his child.

“Sometimes you have to weed out the moles,” he explained. “So every once in a while, I’ll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don’t trust. You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, ‘Oh, I heard you’re having a…’ and then you know who it came from.”

“I wonder if they have a big mouth,” he added of some of the people in his inner circle. “So, if you know, maybe you don’t know.”

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Said Their Baby is Their ‘Biggest Dream Come True’

Viall and Joy revealed their big baby news in a joint Instagram post on August 8, 2023. In a photo shared on social media, Viall stood beside his fiancée as they posed together in a grassy field. Joy cradled her belly in the photo that was captioned with, “Our biggest dream came true.”

While it has taken Viall a while to settle down, in June 2022, Joy said that her boyfriend of two years wanted the same things in life that she did.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Joy said that despite their 18-year age gap, she and Viall soon “realized we were on the same stages of life, and we were ready for the same things.”

“I’m in a place where I want to get married and have children and he’s also in that same place,” she said at the time. “We’re having those conversations,” Joy added. “We talk about finances, children, where we want to live, and things like that.”

When asked if they were actively trying to get pregnant at that time, Joy teased, “We’re not not trying, we’re not trying either. We’re just living life.”

More than a year later on his “Viall Files” podcast, Viall said he’s “just excited to be a dad.”

“I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, ‘You know, if I’m ever lucky enough to be a dad.'” Viall said in August 2023. “So, the fact that I’m finally really close, it’s very exciting and surreal and amazing,” he said.

