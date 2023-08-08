DWTS Alum Drops Unexpected Baby News: PHOTOS

There has been a massive baby boom within the “Dancing with the Stars” family throughout 2023, and it is not over yet. Another former contestant just revealed his fiancee’s pregnancy, much to the delight and surprise of fans. Nick Viall and Natalie Joy dropped the bombshell news via social media and DWTS fans are buzzing over the revelation.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have already followed along as Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach, and Jenna Johnson welcomed babies throughout 2023 with their respective husbands. Former contestants have been expanding the DWTS family too, with babies arriving for people like Rumer Willis, Sadie Robinson, Maria Menounos, and Rashad Jennings. In addition, retired pro Mark Ballas and his wife are expecting, as is former contestant Shawn Johnson.

Viall first appeared on “The Bachelorette” during Andi Dorfman’s season and he returned for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s run as well. He tried to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and subsequently took charge in handing out roses as “The Bachelor.” After his Bachelor Nation stint ended, he joined season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” and hit the dance floor with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

As People noted, Viall and Joy quietly started dating in July 2020. They debuted their romance publicly in January 2021, and the duo got engaged in January 2023. In June, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told People a wedding venue had been chosen. The spot in Georgia slated to host the couple’s nuptials is “a private property in Natalie’s family,” explained Viall. The pair has not revealed a specific wedding date yet, nor have they noted how the pregnancy may affect their plans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Debuted Her Baby Bump

On August 8, Viall and Joy shared a joint post on their respective Instagram pages. “Our biggest dream came true,” Joy captioned the post, which also included three photos. The first picture was a professional black-and-white photo that showed Viall and Joy posing in a field outdoors.

Joy wore a dress that showed off her baby bump, and she placed her hands above and below the bump to accentuate it. Viall stood just behind her and had one hand under hers, under the baby bump.

The second photo in the pair’s pregnancy announcement post was an ultrasound photo. The final photo appeared to be a crop of the first photo, zooming in on the prominent baby bump.

In addition, Viall posted the ultrasound photo in his Instagram Stories and added, “Being a Dad is going to be so cool. Greatest dream come true of my life.” In the next slide, he quipped, “Our baby will be so beautiful… and obviously humble.”

DWTS Fans & Bachelor Nation Went Wild Over the News

The news that Joy and Viall are expecting a baby prompted a massive outpouring of love from “Dancing with the Stars” and Bachelor Nation fans.

Viall’s former fiancee from “The Bachelor,” Vanessa Grimaldi, immediately commented, “Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!”

Murgatroyd added, “OMGGGGGGG!!!!! This is incredible news! So happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess added notes of congratulations, as did season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. Former contestant JoJo Siwa commented with, “MOM AND DADDDD❤️❤️❤️❤️” and others like Alan Bersten, Ricki Lake, and Ginger Zee liked the post to show their love.

Former “Bachelor” franchise contestants flooded the pair’s post with love. Notes poured in from people like Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, along with many more.

A few fans admitted they had picked up on the pregnancy surprise in a recent podcast episode of Viall’s. He had actor Justin Long on as his guest, and as one fan described in a comment, Viall “fumbled over his words about starting a family in the present tense, and nobody picked up on it!!!”

“Y’all deserve the world you’re going to be the most incredible parents,” gushed another fan.

“Awww! So happy for two people I don’t know,” added someone else.