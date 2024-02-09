DWTS Moms Share Adorable Video of Their Babies on Tour

Two “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers had some fun with their babies during the DWTS Live Tour. In February 2024, Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach posted a joint Instagram post featuring their babies Rome and Nikita, respectively.

The video clip, set to the 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl,” featured the two babies starring as a pint-sized Ken and Barbie.

The DWTS Pro Dancers’ Spoof of ‘Barbie Girl’ Received A Big Reaction

In a video clip posted to Jenna and Daniella’s Instagram pages, Rome Chmerkovskiy, 1, sat bundled up in a furry brown suit. Little Nikita Pashkov, 8 months, wore a pink puffer. As the “Barbie Girls” song played, Rome and Nikita’s alternating faces popped onscreen to the lyrics:” Hi Barbie! Hi Ken! You wanna go for a ride? Sure Ken!”

The next “scene” showed Rome in the driver’s seat of the tour bus, with Nikita by his side. In one snippet, the 1-year-old sweetly gazed at the younger baby as he ran his finger over her lip.

“Tour life is fantastic 🥰✨,” Karagach captioned the clip.

The sweet video received quite a reaction from fans and famous friends.

“Oh my goodness!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” wrote fellow DWTS pro Britt Stewart,

“Hahahaha! Very cute 🥰,” added Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the uncle of Rome.

“HAHAHAH OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!! This is best thing I have ever seen 😍😍😍😍,” wrote pal Lindsay Arnold.

“It’s the little finger to the lip I’m crying lol two of the cutest babies ever 🫶🏾,” added season 32 contender Charity Lawson.

“Omgosh these two 😍 I can’t!” added fellow former contestant Sabrina Bryan.

The DWTS Moms Took Their Families on the Road

Jenna and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy performed on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour from January 11 to February 4. Their opening night came just as they celebrated Rome’s 1st birthday. The pro dancer pair shared many moments from the road, including a video of them dancing with their son in an empty Proctor’s Theatre in New York during a break.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jenna expressed gratitude for being able to take her son on the road with her. “I’ve felt guilty and torn between being the best mom possible and feeling fulfilled as a performer. I didn’t think I was allowed to have both… until this experience rehearsing for and now dancing on tour,” she wrote.

“I’ve never been more exhausted waking up at 7am with Rome on the bus, being mommy until I need to start getting ready, finishing the show at 10:30pm, and going to bed on average around 1:30am/2am every night,” she wrote. “It’s drained me but it’s brought me an insane amount of happiness. … I’ve realized that you can do it all.”

Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov signed on for the whole tour, which runs through March 27. But Karagach had to delay her start due to an ankle injury, she shared in an Instagram post. She was replaced by Alexis Warr for the first month of the tour.

In mid-January 2024, Karagach posted a photo of her and Pasha with their baby girl following the tour’s opener. “Kiki at her first @dwtstourofficial show🤍🥹Watching her watch her daddy on stage was magical✨,” Karagach wrote at the time.

