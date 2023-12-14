Popular DWTS Pro Forced to Drop Out of DWTS Live Tour Dates

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach has confirmed that she won’t be part of the live tour in January. The Mirrorball Trophy winner has been dealing with injuries since her time on season 32 and has

“I just wanted to give you a little update. As you have probably seen, I’m injured. I’m so excited for this tour and want to make sure I give it my all every time I dance on stage. In order to do that, I have to heal properly before going on the road,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 13, 2023.

“I will unfortunately be missing the first month of tour. While I’m healing, the absolutely incredible @alexis_warr will be there in my place. I’ll be joining the @dwtstourofficial tour starting in early February! I’m so excited to come out and dance again. Can’t wait to see you all there,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Showed Support for Daniella Karagach

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans had presumed that Karagach would be sitting out at least part of the upcoming tour due to her injuries. Once she shared that she had an MRI done on her ankles, it seemed like a forgone conclusion. Now, fans are showing their support for the ballroom pro as she puts her health and healing first.

“Glad that she’s taking it easy, she’s earned a LOT of rest after everything that she’s accomplished this year,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about Karagach’s announcement.

“I’m glad she’s giving herself time to recover. It’s the right choice. Hopefully she rests well and we all can’t wait to see her in February!! Get well soon Dani!” someone else said.

“Hopefully daniella feels better soon. I’m happy they are giving Alexis the opportunity to fill in for her,” a third comment read.

“I’m sad I won’t be getting to see her in my city (her and Pasha were part of the reason I decided to buy tickets), but I hope she takes care of herself and doesn’t get pushed or push herself to returning if she’s not truly ready. I’d rather miss her on tour than miss out on her next season,” another Redditor added.

Daniella Karagach Danced on Season 32 With Some ‘Gnarly’ Injuries

Karagach spent much of season 32 being in pain due to injuries she sustained while dancing.

“This season was craaaaazzzyyyyyy when it came to injuries,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I heard when breastfeeding your hormones are out of wack and you are more susceptible to injury. From spraining my ankle week 5 to dislocating my thumb last week and also flaring up my ankles it was a gnarly season for me. I’m super grateful to the Dr’s who saw me and to DWTS for always making sure I was always taken care of,” she added.

Despite being hurt, Karagach managed to make it to the finals with her partner Jason Mraz. The two finished in second place, losing the Mirrorball to Xochitl Gomez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Both Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, are part of the upcoming 2024 live tour, which runs through March.

