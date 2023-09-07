Latest DWTS Promo Leaves Fans Confused

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” is slated to debut this fall and fans cannot wait to get started. Unfortunately, ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for DWTS, nor has the official cast been revealed. New promotional photos for the upcoming season were just released on social media, and they got fans buzzing. However, quite a few potential viewers seem more bewildered than excited by it.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Teases Season 32 Is Coming ‘This Fall’

On September 6, the official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages for “Dancing with the Stars” posted a new season 32 teaser. The photos shared on the pages featured co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough looking glamorous with multiple disco balls hanging above them.

The caption for the social media posts teased, “This dazzling duo is ready to co-host the new season of #DWTS .” The caption continued, “Coming this fall, catch Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on your screens, live on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu.”

This is the first season of Hough co-hosting with Ribeiro, a combination that “Dancing with the Stars” fans seem excited about. The change to add Hough to the hosting team comes after Tyra Banks hosted several seasons, with Ribeiro brought on during her last season.

One “Dancing with the Stars” fan gushed on the Facebook post, “I like them both!! Can’t wait to watch!”

An Instagram follower exclaimed, “Should be awesome with these two hosting!!”

As excited as “Dancing with the Stars” fans were with the new photos, a lot of supporters questioned the lack of key details.

The Season 32 Premiere Date for DWTS Remains Unconfirmed

Rumors have been swirling regarding the season 32 cast, but only a couple of contestants have officially been confirmed at this point. “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix will hit the dance floor, and “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson will join her.

ABC has not only kept the premiere date of season 32 under wraps, but they also have not let fans know when they will formally announce the cast. “Dancing with the Stars” fans have certainly noticed the lack of details on this front.

“When do we find out the celebrities?! I’m dying to know,” one fan questioned on the Instagram post.

“Things are so weird this year with them not announcing as much as they usually do around this time a year,” a Redditor noted in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit. “Maybe they have another plan for how they’re going to announce the premiere date,” the poster added.

Another Redditor suggested the industry strikes might be causing the lack of details. “ABC is actively switching around show premieres due to the strikes. They have to fill in the empty time slots with non-scripted shows… Things are changing often from this with lots of last minute adjustments.” That poster added, “It is easier to continue saying ‘this fall’ rather than announcing it then switching it around.”

“I thought they would have announced it on this post. Or maybe they’re waiting till the cast reveal next week to also announce the premiere date?? I don’t know,” added another commenter.

A potential premiere date of September 26 has been floating around online, but at this stage, ABC’s official calendar does not reflect that being the case.