Denise Richards Thinks ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Should Compete on DWTS

Denise Richards wants to see another “Real Housewives” star compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

During a March 4, 2024 appearance on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast, Richards suggested that one of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars would make a great addition to the celebrity dancing show.

When Burke asked her which Real Housewife should be the next to do DWTS, Richards replied, “Garcelle [Beauvais].”

Burke agreed that the “Black Girl Missing” star would be “amazing” on the ballroom competition show. “Why haven’t they asked her?” Burke asked.

“Maybe they have, we don’t know. I’ll ask her,” Richards replied.

In 2023, Beauvais laughed off rumors that her co-star Sutton Stracke was joining DWTS. “I love Sutton, she loves to dance,” Beauvais said in a video posted by Us Weekly. “But I don’t know…she’s a good freestyler.”

Denise Richards Has Been Friends With Garcelle Beauvais for Years & Made Cameos on RHOBH Last Season

Richards appeared on two seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she knew Beauvais before joining the Bravo reality show. Speaking on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast in November 2023, Richards explained, “Garcelle, I was friends with her before the show. I will continue to be friends with her. I love her.”

That friendship spawned Richards’ cameos on the most recent season of RHOBH nearly four years after she exited the show. After Richards attended a screening for Beauvais’ film “Black Girl Missing,” she was invited to appear on several episodes of RHOBH season 13.

“I didn’t ask to be paid to go to her screening, I didn’t expect it. I was truly going to support her and they were filming it,” Richards told Frankel. “After I went to the screening, she called me the next day and asked me if I would ever do anything. I said, ‘If it’s with you, I would do it.’ I did a couple lunches and a dinner, it’s not a big deal.”

There Have Been Many Real Housewives Stars on DWTS As Well as 2 RHOBH Husbands

Over its first 32 seasons, DWTS has featured a list of stars from the Real Housewives world. In addition to Richards in season 8, fellow RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Erika Jayne have competed in the ABC dance-off. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alumni Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kenya Moore, have also competed on the show, as has “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

In addition, two RHOBH husbands—Harry Hamlin and Mauricio Umansky— have competed in “Dancing With the Stars.”

As for Umansky’s wife, Kyle Richards, she previously told the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, she’d never do the show. “I would be very stressed and overwhelmed thinking I would have to do this live and on camera with people watching,” the RHOBH star admitted. “The hours and taking that away from your family, I could not do it,” she added/

Beauvais, who shares twin teen sons with her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, has talked about how her career has taken time from raising her boys, as seen in a RHOBH scene posted by Bravo.

In a February 2024 interview with Variety, DWTS casting director Deena Katz spoke about the celebrity casting process. “At the core of it, we always just go for nice, good people,” she said.

