‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Denise Richards ‘Wanted’ Drama on RHOBH Season 13

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 featured many guest stars from across the Bravo sphere, with many a-list cameos including Jeff Lewis, Camille Grammar, and Denise Richards. In her March 3 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey opened up to host Andy Cohen about her guest appearances on the new season and what it was like interacting with some of the former and current diamond-holders.

Bailey stopped by a few large group events during the season, including Kyle Richards’ White Party at SoFi Stadium in the season finale, as well as Kyle’s THC dinner party midway through the season.

Cohen asked Bailey “What was your take on Denise and Erika [Jayne]’s kerfuffle at the table?” to which the model and actress replied, “Oh, Denise came in hot. She wanted all the smoke. It was a weed party and she wanted the smoke. She came with it.”

Cynthia Bailey Compares RHOBH & RHOA Stars

Bailey spoke about the rest of her THC dinner party experience, and what it was like watching the drama unfold before her eyes on a franchise that she wasn’t directly involved in.

Cohen asked her if she caught a buzz at the party, where guests had the option to infuse THC into their meals. “I did, I ate all the food. You know, Atlanta Housewives, we eat. We’re waiting for the food. We drink and eat, we eat the food.”

Bailey also answered a question about what it was like seeing her friends Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais grilling Kyle about her marital problems with Mauricio Umansky at the dinner party (which has been referred to as the “Dinner Party From Hell: Part 2” in reference to the iconic RHOBH season 1 episode). “After a while, it just got a little uncomfortable. It honestly did, and I know that’s part of the show, everyone wanted to know. But I felt like [Kyle] handled herself really well,” Bailey said.

Finally, Cohen asked Bailey if she noticed the tension in the room when Dorit Kemsley pointed out that Denise’s coat was upside-down at the end of the dinner party, with Bailey sharing, “I actually may have remembered seeing that it was upside-down but at that point, I was a little high, so I was like ‘Is it upside-down or is it not?'”

Cynthia Bailey is Entering the Acting World

During her time on RHOA, Bailey was known for running her modeling agency, The Bailey Agency. Now that she’s off the show, it looks like Bailey is putting herself back in front of the cameras as she enters the acting world. In December 2023, it was announced that Bailey had landed a role on the popular Starz series “BMF” which is a fictional crime drama based on the real-life Black Mafia Family.

“It’s all about family [on set], and this story is based on the true life story of a family. And at the end of the day, it’s all about what you would do to protect your family. So of course, they brought me right in and I felt that sense of love coming from the cast and felt really proud to be a part of it,” Bailey said of her time filming “BMF” during a February 2024 interview with “New York Live”.

