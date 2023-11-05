Emma Slater’s Club Romp Reignites Romance Rumors

Emma Slater was spotted hitting up a club in Los Angeles on November 3, 2023. Alongside the “Dancing With the Stars” pro was her season 32 partner, Mauricio Umansky, according to photos supplied by TMZ.

Slater and Umansky were walking “arm in arm” in the Koreatown neighborhood days after their DWTS elimination. The two along with another female went into the Line Hotel via a side door. Sources inside the hotel noted that Slater and Umansky were very animated and chatty but were not seen holding hands or being affectionate.

The outing comes a couple of weeks after Slater and Umansky were seen holding hands after a dinner date in Beverly Hills.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emma Slater & Mauricio Umansky Have Denied Dating

After romance rumors took over the internet, Umansky and Slater released a video in which they denied dating.

“We do want to address this story,” Umansky said on his Instagram Stories on October 26, 2023. “About whether or not Emma and I are dating. Whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends,” he explained.

Umansky and his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards separated earlier this year. Richards is at BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend, and has talked about her husband’s closeness with Slater.

“We are separated. So we’re allowed to do what we want,” she told best friend Teddi Mellencamp on an episode of “Two Ts in a Pod.”

“It’s just, you know, strange to see. I don’t know,” she continued, adding, “We were married almost 28 years. So, that’s hard to see.”

Emma Slater Posted an Emotional Tribute to Mauricio Umansky Following Their DWTS Elimination

Slater and Umansky faced elimination from “Dancing With the Stars” on Monster Night, the season’s Halloween episode. On stage, the two embraced and Slater was visibly emotional while hugging her partner. She then penned a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram.

“To the best partner I could have asked for. @mumansky18 what a journey we have had! How much fun was that!!!!!!! Wow I’m so proud of you and I’m proud of what we achieved. I loved every minute of dancing with you, and teaching you, our rehearsals would go so fast. You’re such an incredible learner!!” she wrote, in part.

“Thank you @mumansky18 for all that you’ve done for me, for being the greatest friend, for all the amazing conversations we had, for making me feel like I knew you after three days!! You show me such kindness, warmth and genuine care. Thank you for being there for me. I’m very blessed to have met you and to now call you one of my greatest friends. You are an amazing person truly. Ahhhhh I’m just so happy we got to have our season!!! Cant wait to dance again with you @mumansky18! I hope you are so proud of yourself partner,” she added.

Slater filed for divorce from her husband, fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber, in February 2023. It has undoubtedly been a trying year for her, not unlike Umansky, who separated from his wife after nearly three decades. It seems as though Slater and Umansky were able to support one another through a trying time, creating a really strong bond between them.

