DWTS Pro Was ‘Nervous’ Ahead of Surprise Return to the Ballroom

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson made a surprise return to the ballroom in December 2023.

The ballroom dancer returned to celebrate the season 32 finale, taking part in a fun-filled dance number with other pros and her season 19 partner, Alfonso Ribeiro. This marked the first time that Carson has been back in the ballroom since giving birth to her second child in May 2023.

“Congrats to the winners and all the finalists tonight! I know what it takes to get there and it’s NOT EASY. So well deserved and it’s been such a blast watching every single one of you!” Carson wrote on her Instagram Stories following the finale.

“And thank you for the incredibly warm welcome back tonight! I was nervous to dance tbh. Ive felt insecure and self conscious after this second baby… As soon as the music started I felt that all go away. I didn’t care how I looked and truly enjoyed every second, so thank you for that!!!! I wish I could hug each of you,” she added.

Carson was not part of the Len Goodman tribute that took place back in October 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Decided to Sit Out Season 32

Carson found out that she and husband Carson McAllister were expecting their second child while she was competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” After the season was over, Carson focused on her pregnancy — and made some other big family plans. She and McAllister purchased a home in Florida and relocated from Utah.

On August 27, 2023, Witney Carson uploaded a TikTok to share that she was taking a season off from DWTS in order to stay home with her two boys.

“I have a little announcement. This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she said.

“Leo is at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now,” she continued, adding, “I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for.”

Carson is a mom to two boys, Leo, 3, and Jet, 7 months.

Witney Carson May Return to the Ballroom for Season 33

Although Carson has said that she’s completely “at peace” with her decision to sit out season 32, she also has said that she might be back for season 33.

On October 30, 2023, Carson answered some questions on her Instagram Stories. One person asked if she’d be back to compete on the show in 2024.

“You guys are so sweet,” Carson responded. “We have no idea. I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” she continued.

And this isn’t the first time that Carson has suggested that she’d return to the show next year, either. During another Q&A on her Instagram Stories in May 2023, Carson responded “Possibly,” to a fan asking if she’d be dancing again on the show in 2024.

