Emma Slater Is ‘Friends for Life’ With Sasha Farber Amid Split

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater started seeing one another in 2011. The two officially called it quits in 2022.

After the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 when Farber and his partner, Selma Blair, left the competition, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line.

She also shared exactly how she felt about Blair and Farber having to leave the competition, calling them the “true champions of the night.”

“Seeing her leave at such an early point in the competition, it’s sad, but it’s 100% the right thing to do,” Slater said. “And she just superseded all kinds of expectations. She got 40 from the judges, a standing ovation, and she’s an absolute goddess.”

She added, “I think her and Sasha together are the perfect team. He did so well with her, and we’re all friends for life, for sure.”

Slater referred to Farber, but likely also to the entire “Dancing With the Stars” family, which Blair has been open about being a part of.

Farber Called 2022 the ‘Darkest Year’ of His Life

After the episode, Farber took to Instagram to update his fans and share a tribute to Blair.

“I don’t even know where to start, this has been the darkest year of my life, and I started to finally see the joy and light, the first day I got to hold your hand and teach you your first steps,” Farber wrote on Instagram. “You have taught me so much about myself and the things that really matter in life. You have inspired me and the whole world.”

He received support from the “Dancing With the Stars” community in the comment section.

On top of his split from his wife, Slater also mourned the loss of his grandfather in 2022.

Slater Has Been Asked About Her Chemistry With Her Partner, Trevor Donovan

After a sultry rumba early on in the competition, Slater and Donovan fielded questions about their chemistry and their bond in the ballroom.

In an interview with Us Weekly in early October 2022, Slater said their bond was based on mutual trust and respect. In the interview, Donovan shared that he and Slater want to tell stories through their dances and that’s why they have such a good connection.

“I’m really grateful that you come in every single day, and you don’t know exactly what I’m gonna throw you, but you just trust me anyway,” the professional dancer told the outlet “And I’m always gonna be there for him to give him the best advice — even if it’s like, ‘You know what? That move isn’t for us. We’re not gonna do that.’”

She added, “Because he needs to believe that he could do it. And he really can.”

Donovan said that he trusts Slater to make sure he’s doing everything correctly and performing to the best of his ability.

“She sets the bar high, and she expects it. And I appreciate that because I don’t come here to half-a** it,” Donovan shared.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.