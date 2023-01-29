DWTS Co-Host Gives Update on Long Fertility Journey

Erin Andrews gave an update on her fertility journey. The 44-year-old former “Dancing With the Stars” co-host, who married hockey player Jarrett Stoll in 2017, revealed that she is still trying to conceive a child nearly 10 years after first starting the process through in vitro fertilization, and that she is “doing OK.”

“It’s not easy,” Andrews told Us Weekly in a January 2023 interview. “It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well.”

“I can take about 50 needles in my stomach and just handle it better than my husband ever could,” she added. “He’s always in the other room watching ‘Seinfeld.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got this, just stabbing myself for the 50th time.’ You know that you’re strong and that you can deal with it and it will get better.”

Erin Andrews First Opened Up About Her Fertility Struggles in 2021

Andrews kept her fertility struggles private when she was a co-host on “Dancing With the Stars” from 2014 to 2019. But in August 2021, she opened up to fans in a post on her blog, “The Real Deal.”

In her post, she explained that after working long days on a special work assignment, she also had to find time for IVF treatment. “For those familiar, you know it’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining process,” she shared in her post. “This is my 7th one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old.”

Andrews added that her age was making things even harder for her. “I’m now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me,” she wrote. “I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it.”

The sideline reporter also revealed that after keeping her journey a secret for so long, she decided to be upfront with producers and work colleagues so she didn’t have to make excuses for stepping out of work to go to medical appointments.

“I am thankful I did it,” she wrote. “They encouraged me to be open about it because this is real life. It’s not like I’m leaving to go take a hot yoga class, I’m trying to have a baby.”

Erin Andrews Has Called Her IVF Journey “Rough”

Andres previously admitted to Us Weekly that the IVF process has been very “rough” for her and her husband.

“It’s been a really, really rough journey for us,” she said. “I’m sitting here with estrogen patches, so I’m sweating like a dog.” She added that the long process and the fact that there are no guarantees “sucks.”

She also opened up about how grueling the treatments can be, both physically and emotionally.

“The entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body,” she wrote on her blog. “You feel like s***. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that’s the crazy part. It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful.”

In November 2022, Andrews told Shape that while she was quiet about her fertility journey for a long time, it was “kind of the elephant in the room,” so she is glad that she decided to open up about it. “I’m 44, I’m married, we want kids,” she said.

