Season 31 Contestant May Have Just Outed Runner-Up’s New Romance

Are Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino dating?

The former “Bachelorette” star and the “Jersey Shore” OG met on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” and seemed to hit it off. While the two weren’t super flirtatious during the live shows, the two started leaving fun, flirty messages on one another’s Instagram posts, which really got the internet’s tongues wagging.

Although Windey has said that she would go out on a date with Guadagnino, the two appeared to keep things going on social media — until they saw each other again on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour. When Windey and Guadagnino reunited on a handful of tour stops in the northeast, rumors that they took their romance to the next level began to circulate.

On January 20, 2023, Windey and Guadagnino’s season 31 co-star Jessie James Decker appeared to spill the beans, referring to Guadagnino as Windey’s “honey” in an Instagram comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Said She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Double Date With Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino

Windey and Guadagnino have kept up their playful banter but haven’t shared whether or not they are getting to know each other on a personal level.

For example, on Windey’s Instagram post that consisted of photos from the DWTS tour — including snaps of Guadagnino — she wrote, “Still on tour!! Still have no idea what I’m doing!!” Guadagnino took to the comments section to write, “Still??” His comment received more than 1,000 likes and plenty of feedback from fans wanting the two reality stars to give love a go.

However, it was Decker’s comment that really got people talking.

“Dancing with your honey @vinnyguadagnino. Can’t wait to double date in Nash,” Decker commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji. Decker and her husband, Eric, have been married for 10 years and have three kids together.

Dozens of comments started coming in in response to Jessie James Decker’s suggestion.

“@jessiejamesdecker did you just confirm this?!?!” one person asked.

“@jessiejamesdecker OMG did you just confirm it?!” another Instagram user wondered.

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Have Both Said They’d Go on a Date With Each Other

Windey has said that she and Guadagnino are just “having fun.”

“We formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar,” she told E! News in December 2022. “I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, ‘I’m here to win’ and I didn’t have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We’ll see,” she continued, later adding that perhaps Guadagnino could “buy her a drink” when the two were back together for the DWTS tour.

Since Guadagnino went home earlier in the DWTS competition than Windey, he didn’t get asked as many questions about his friendship with the former “Bachelorette” as she did. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on January 18, 2023, Guadagnino said he absolutely would go on a date with Windey.

“I would take her on a date one day, there it is. We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all,” he told the outlet.

