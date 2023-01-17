Season 31 DWTS Contestants Caught Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino were seen holding hands after a “Dancing With the Stars” live tour stop, according to a report by the U.S. Sun.

According to the report, the two were seen holding hands and sharing a flirty night together in Atlantic City, New Jersey on January 14. The outlet reports a source told them the two also shared the stage a few times throughout the night.

“The crowd went wild once they saw Vinny, even Gabby and Emma were cheering him on and dancing along with him,” a source told the outlet. “Vinny and Gabby were on stage together a few times throughout the show when they were dancing and talking to the audience. They definitely had a flirtatious vibe going on and looked like they were just having a blast. Htey smiled at each other and laughed.”

The source also shared that “they held hands a few times on stage,” which “seemed like it was part of the dance routine but also seemed genuine.”

The source also told The U.S. Sun about one of the moments from the show when the two shared the stage and flirted.

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Had an Ongoing Flirtationship

Windey and Guadagnino have been publicly flirting on social media, which they said started as an “inside joke.”

In a December 17 interview with Us Weekly, however, Windey shared that she was open to getting to know the “Jersey Shores” star better and just “clicked” with him while they were both on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“You guys need to ask him. He’s so dead to me because he hasn’t been doing any press and I have,” Windey told the outlet. “I’m like, dealing with all these questions. But he’s the one who started it.”

She shared that she and Guadagnino “built a good friendship” during their time in the ballroom and “naturally kind of clicked.”

“I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go,” Windey said, adding that the “craziest” part of the whole thing is how invested their followers have gotten.

On December 16, Windey posted a selfie alongside the caption, “Staring at the sun but the sons aren’t staring back at me.”

Guadagnino commented, “For you, every hour is golden.”

A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Costar Ships the Couple

In an interview with Life & Style magazine, country star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jessie James Decker weighed in on the flirting that was happening online between Windey and Guadagnino.

In the interview, she shared that she believes their “chemistry is amazing.”

“Yeah, there’s something, I don’t know,” Decker told the magazine about the possible relationship.

Windey confirmed her split from her fiance, her “Bachelorette” pick Eric Schwer, during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. She said that the two weren’t on the same page about their future together and that their relationship didn’t work outside of “The Bachelorette.”

Windey has been sharing behind-the-scenes details from tour including a “date night” out with her costars Sasha Farber and Alexis Warr. Guadagnino has finished up his time on tour, as he was only contracted for a few of the dates.