DWTS Runner-Up Has Big Plans After Live Tour Wraps

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up Gabby Windey did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on March 6, 2023. During some downtime, the former “Bachelorette” star decided to interact with her fans a bit, answering some of the questions they wanted to know about her.

Windey, who is currently on tour with the DWTS crew, gave fans an update on her life when someone asked her, “What’s next for Gabby?” The reality star revealed that she is planning a big move to the west coast once tour wraps.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Is Moving to Los Angeles & Hopes to Get More Work Opportunities While There

Like many “Bachelor” franchise stars, Windey will be packing up her belongings and moving from landlocked Denver, Colorado, to sunny Los Angeles, where she hopes to continue a career in the entertainment world.

When Windey shared the Q&A question, she said that she gets asked it “a lot” and went on to thank her fans for “caring.” She has two weeks left on tour and then she’s moving.

“I am moving to LA. I’m apartment hunting after tour. I’m so excited. And hopefully just have some opportunities to keep entertaining and, I don’t know, do some cool s***, and obviously take you guys along with me, every step of the way,” she said.

Windey had a bit of a whirlwind year as she got engaged to Erich Schwer on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” joined “Dancing With the Stars,” broke up with Schwer, and joined the DWTS tour all in the course of a few months. Nevertheless, Windey appears to be having a great time dancing all over the country and she’s made some great friendships along the way.

Windey really leaned in during her time on DWTS and built a strong connection with her ballroom pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The experience really helped her heal from her public split.

“I think first, dance is a creative expression, and then second … And what is the word? Athletic. It’s a sport. It takes a lot of muscle, which is the part I hate. But I think there is a lot of therapeutic resolve in it,” she told People magazine, adding that Chmerkovskiy says that dance “is a form of therapy.”

Gabby Windey Wants to Be on Television

Windey is a former NFL cheerleader and a registered nurse from Colorado, but her time on reality television has given her a taste of something completely different, and she seems to be hooked.

In an interview with Cincinnati’s The Enquirer, Windey was asked what her plans were past DWTS.

“I would love to be on any kind of show,” she told the outlet. “I love TV. But I don’t really know what’s next. Tour goes for a while until March. So, I’m just seeing what comes my way and playing it by ear. That’s what I’ve done for the last year-and-a-half, and it’s led me here,” she added.

Based on her Q&A it sounds like she’s ready to chase that dream, full steam ahead.

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Prove They’ve Always Been a ‘Hot’ Couple