DWTS Alum Admits She’s Still ‘Talking’ to a Guy From Her Season

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is still in contact with another competitor from her season, though the two aren’t dating.

On the April 25, 2023, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey provided an update on her relationship with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino.

“It was like, kind of a thing,” Windey said when Bristowe asked if she and Guadagnino were a thing. “We’re still talking. He came on tour for, like, a week. And we had a ton of fun together. He is, just like a good friend. He gets it, you know? He spent his life on reality TV. He’s really smart. He’s really funny. He’s, like, hot,” Windey continued.

She went on to say that Guadagnino still messages her and flirts with her and he has admitted that he likes her, but the two aren’t an item. “It’s cute, but he has a busy schedule. He’s always filming with ‘Jersey Shore’ and has some other exciting things coming up,” she added.

Gabby Windey Isn’t Closing the Door on a Potential Romance With Vinny Guadagnino

Following her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Windey went on tour with the group for a couple of months, traveling the country by way of a tour bus and performing in dozens of cities. When everything wrapped, she decided to move to Los Angeles.

“I am moving to LA. I’m apartment hunting after tour. I’m so excited. And hopefully just have some opportunities to keep entertaining and, I don’t know, do some cool s***, and obviously take you guys along with me, every step of the way,” she said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

Windey has been very focused on decorating her new place — and openly admits her healthy obsession with Facebook Marketplace, where she’s picked up a good deal of furniture and home decor.

Her relationship status, however, hasn’t changed. Although Windey says that she’s single, she admits that she’d be open to seeing where things go with Guadagnino. She explained that living on opposite coasts is a little bit of an issue, mainly because Guadagnino “hates LA,” she told Bristowe. Ultimately, however, she says “never say never” when it comes to something more serious with Guadagnino.

Vinny Guadagnino Previously Said He Would Take Gabby Windey on a Date

What may have started as innocent flirting and online banter between Windey and Guadagnino may be well on its way to something more serious. Both single, the two reality stars have admitted that they like each other, but they haven’t really taken any big steps toward becoming a couple.

However, the possibility appears to be there on both sides.

“I would take her on a date one day, there it is,” Guadagnino told Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all,” he added.

