DWTS Season 33 Potential Cast Member Speaks Out

It sounds like Gerry Turner is ready to join “Dancing With the Stars!”

The first-ever “Golden Bachelor” said that he’d be open to the idea of joining the dance competition show if the opportunity were to arise.

“I would be open to any and all opportunities because as much fun as I’ve had up to this point, and as much fun as my family has had coming along with me on this journey, I wouldn’t say no to anything,” Turner told the New York Post.

“I would have to kind of get more information before I committed to something. But gosh, I mean, how much fun could that be?” he wondered.

Some Fans Have Wondered if Gerry Turner Would Compete on DWTS

Prior to the cast announcement for season 32, the official DWTS Instagram page shared a teaser for the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Many fans were left confused by the upload, wondering if Turner was going to compete in 2023.

“Better looking than men my age and I am 45. Does this mean he’s is doing DWTS too?” one person asked.

“Can I predict him for dancing with the stars now?” another comment read.

If Turner was to compete on DWTS, he wouldn’t be the first to cross franchises. There have been several “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants who have competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Two even won Mirrorball Trophies (Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown).

All of that said, many fans would prefer not to see a star from “The Bachelor” franchise learn to ballroom dance, and that’s been a hot topic of conversation for years now.

After “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson was confirmed for season 32, quite a few fans made a request in the comments of the Instagram announcement.

“Can you please venture outside of the bachelor franchise and do something different,” one person wrote.

“I love love LOVE DTWS but can we pretty please have a season with NO Bachelorette or Bachelor contestants!?!??!” someone else asked.

Charity Lawson Thinks Gerry Turner Would Do Great on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Another person vouching for Turner to go on “Dancing With the Stars” is Lawson herself.

“I actually think he would kill [it],” Lawson told The Messenger in October 2023. “I actually think he would crush it. Gerry has moves! I don’t know if y’all saw him at his premiere party, but he was showing off some stellar dance moves,” she added.

Of course, casting for season 33 is quite a ways out. The show likely won’t air until the fall of 2024, with the cast announcements coming sometime in August or September of next year. If Turner doesn’t get the call to star on the show, there are other “Bachelor” franchise possibilities.

One of the frontrunning contenders to join the cast will undoubtedly be “Bachelor” lead Joey Graziadei, whose journey to find love will air on ABC beginning in January 2024. Producers could also go back to the archives to pick a “Bachelor” franchise alum. Clayton Echard, Zach Shallcross, Michelle Young, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, and Tayshia Adams could all be considered.

