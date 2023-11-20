‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale Tease Suggests Gerry Turner Does Get Engaged

Another tease?

With Gerry Turner’s “Golden Bachelor” finale just weeks away, the star of the show is sharing some insight on what viewers can expect to see.

“You’re going to be amazed. You are going to see something that has never happened before. I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment,” Turner told ET.

Spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor” haven’t revealed who Turner chooses as his F1. It’s also unclear if Turner ends up engaged after choosing between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Turner, 72, is the first-ever “Golden Bachelor.” He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who died in 2017, per People magazine. The finale is slated to air on ABC on November 30, 2023. Both Turner and “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer have teased a dramatic ending without giving too much away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Played Coy About the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale

During an interview with TV Insider in September 2023, Turner said that he was open to getting engaged on the finale of the show.

“That’s a very realistic possibility. Let’s face it, you get to 72, the clock ticks a lot faster than when you’re 20. If I’m going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don’t want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on,’ he told the outlet.

It’s unclear if Turner will get down on one knee for his final rose ceremony, but he has strongly hinted that he’s very happy with the way things played out for him.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experience,” he told the New York Post. “I’m in love with everybody I come in contact with. So it’s not like you’ll find me singling out or giving you an indication of what happened. But life is good,” he added.

Gerry Turner Said That He Took ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter’s Words to Heart

When trying to make the right decision for his future, Turner recalled a conversation that he had with “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter at the beginning of his journey.

“I’m not sure but I will say this: those three women, I was in love with or I love them, however you want to say it. They were unique, genuine women. And by the end of my journey, I realized, of course, that only one of them was the woman I can’t live without,” Turner said on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“[Trista] told you, ‘Don’t look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can’t live without,'” Hall said to Turner.

“Exactly. I kept that top of mind as I went through the journey,” he said.

Turner hails from Indiana and has two daughters. However, he has said that he’s not hard pressed on staying in Indiana. It’s something that he and the women talked about on the show.

“Compromise comes in different ways and I have looked at different parts of the country to live in,” he told Hall.

