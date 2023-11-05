Michelle Young Goes ‘Instagram Official’ With New Boyfriend

Former “The Bachelorette” star Michelle Young is done playing coy when it comes to her love life. She had been teasing that she had a new boyfriend for a while, but until now, she did not identify him or even definitively confirm he was her beau. That has changed with Young’s official “hard launch” on her Instagram page.

Young was unsuccessful in finding lasting love within Bachelor Nation. She first appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” where she joined the season in week 3.

James and Young seemed to have a fair amount of chemistry, as she lasted until the final rose ceremony. Alas, People shared James’ final rose went to Rachael Kirkconnell instead of Young.

Then, Young was given the opportunity to lead season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” She fell hard for Nayte Olukoya, and as Us Weekly noted, the two got engaged at the final rose ceremony that aired in December 2021.

“The Bachelorette” couple initially talked quite a bit about settling down together in her home state of Minnesota, but Olukoya never moved. In June 2022, the two announced their split.

Now, after hinting at a new romance, Young had given fans the hard launch they wanted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Young Is Dating Jack Leius

On October 27, “The Bachelorette” star formally revealed her boyfriend in an Instagram post. “Hit the Jackpot with you 🫶🏾,” she captioned the post.

Lieus had popped up in a couple of Young’s previous Instagram Stories. In addition, he seemed to be with “The Bachelorette” star and other friends in a video shared on Instagram in September where they visited the Minnesota State Fair.

Young’s new post was different, though. She tagged his Instagram page, and the two photos she shared made it clear the two were more than platonic friends.

“HARD LAUNCH,” former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia declared in the comments section.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and former “The Bachelor” winner Vanessa Grimaldi commented with celebratory emoji, as did “Bachelor in Paradise” star Emily Ferguson.

“YOU DESERVE THE WORLD, YOU’RE A QUEEN AND HE RECOGNIZED,” someone else commented.

“Well first of all Michelle, let’s be honest- he’s the one who hit the jackpot. But HOT DAMN HE IS FINE GIRL ❤️😍,” another supporter wrote.

Who Is Jack Leius?

Now that Young has confirmed she is dating Leius, Bachelor Nation fans will surely be eager to learn more about him. According to Leius’ LinkedIn page, he currently is a sales consultant at Foundational Income Associates, Inc. He began working at the organization in March.

Leius attended the University of Minnesota from 2017 to 2019 and studied marketing and business. In December 2021, he graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a master’s degree in sports management.

Young’s beau played football throughout high school and college. The Football Database indicates he is from Plymouth, Minnesota and he attended Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.

He played at Itasca Community College for one year, and the University of Minnesota for two years. He then played two years at Minnesota State.

“The Bachelorette” star is also a native of Minnesota and a former athlete. People shared Young grew up in Woodbury, Minnesota, and played basketball throughout high school and college.

Leius comes from an athletic family. His father is Scott Leius, who was a professional baseball player.

According to MLB, the senior Leius was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1986 and played for the organization until 1995. He then went on to play with the Cleveland Guardians, previously Indians, for one season. In addition, he played for the Kansas City Royals for two seasons.

Could Young and Leius go the distance? “The Bachelorette” fans will be keeping a close eye on this new romance and hoping for the best.