DWTS Pro Names Co-Star Who Inspired Him to Take Red-Hot Gig Ahead of Season 33

Gleb Savchenko revealed that a “Dancing with the Stars” co-star inspired him to join the Chippendales.

In an April 2024 interview with “On the Red Carpet” with George Pennachio, Savchenko shared that fellow DWTS pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy looked at his body and told him he should join the male striptease revue.

“True story,” Savchenko, 40, said. “So I was on tour with ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I was working out really hard, and during one of the shows in a quick change, Val looked at me in my underwear and he was like, ‘Dude you look so good, you should do Chippendales.’ I was like ‘Okay.’ Two days later, I called my manager and I said ‘I want to do Chippendales.’ And two weeks later the deal was signed and here we are!”

Savechenko first shared the news that he was joining the Chippendales show in March 2024. The veteran pro dancer will be the celebrity host for Chippendales shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City this spring and summer.

Another DWTS Alum Encouraged Gleb Savchenko to Join Chippendales

Chippendales has a history with “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. Fellow dancer Tony Dovolani headlined a six-week Chippendales residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 2018, according to People magazine.

In addition, DWTS contestants Ian Ziering, Joey Lawrence, Tyson Beckford, and season 22 mirrorball champion Nyle DiMarco have all been Chippendales, according to Broadway World.

DWTS season 31 alum also Vinny Guadagnino hosted five residencies for the male dance revue, most recently during the fall of 2023, per KNTV.

Speaking with “On the Red Carpet,” Savchenko said Guadagnino called him about his Chippendales role and encouraged him. “Vinny reached out to me,” Savchenko said. “He was like ‘Dude you’re going to have such a good time, the energy in the room is absolutely crazy.’”

Savchenko confirmed that none of his ‘Dancing’ friends will make cameos during his stint on the Chippendales stage. “I don’t think they can pull it off,” the Russian dancer cracked. “I mean no Sasha [Farber]. If we need a little shimmy shimmy bachacatas, we’ll probably ask him to do some of it, but you know….”

Gleb Savchenko Said He’s ‘Doing It For the Fans’

Savchenko’s limited engagement as a Chippendales guest host kicks off at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on April 25, per TMZ. In July, he’ll begin a second round of shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

In the “OTRC” interview, he also shared that he hopes to see his biggest “Dancing With the Stars” fans in the audience. “I’ve been on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for the last 12 years,” he said. “I’ve never won the mirrorball trophy, but I had a great time connecting to fans. And you know, we have six million people watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ every single season. So my guess is that some of those people will come and see me live on the Chippendales stage.”

“To me, it doesn’t really matter if you’re dancing cha cha or you dancing a sexy dance and your shirt comes off,” he added. “I’m doing it for the fans!”

Savchenko teased that he will bring a dashing “Prince Charming after dark” vibe to the shirtless show. “That’s what I’m bringing,” he said. “I’ve done all the princes on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Prince Eric, Prince Charming, all the princes. So here we go!”

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70