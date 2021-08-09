‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lists Home For $3.19 Million

Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has listed his Laurel Canyon Hills home for sale amid his divorce from his long-time wife Elena Samodanova, according to Forbes.

The outlet reports that real estate agents Tracy Tutor and Gina Dickerson listed the home for Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills. According to Forbes, the home is a ranch home and is over 3,500 square feet.

The home also features floor-to-ceiling windows and open living areas as well as a large kitchen and new appliances, according to Forbes. The home is being sold for $3.19 million, the outlet reports. Photos of the interior of the home are available to view online here.

Savchenko & Samodanova Are Getting Along

During season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Savchenko was the subject of rumors about him cheating on Samodanova with his partner Chrishell Stause following his announcing his split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, in early November 2020. Stause was recently divorced from actor Justin Hartley.

According to Forbes, Savchenko and Samodanova are trying to move on and keep things civil.

“I have huge respect for Elena,” he told the outlet. “She is the mother of my kids. But you have to communicate. In the early stages [of a divorce], it can be hard because you can’t stand each other. But we decided that regardless of what is going on, when we are together with the kids we are cool.”

He added, “I get her flowers for Mother’s Day. I want to show my girls how their dad should treat their mom so that they know how they should be treated.”

Savchenko Denied Cheating Rumors

When the speculation was running rampant, Stause told E! News Daily Pop that it was annoying.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So we’re just friends,” said Stause.

Later, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savchenko opened up about the allegations and denied them, adding that he believed his wife was “mentally abusive.”

“I saw her on cameras around the house,” Savchenko told ET. “She would pull out, park her car in front of the house, completely change, put on heels and leave. She would tell me that she would go to the studio to work, and then show up at 4 a.m. completely drunk, and wake up my daughter from trying to open the door.”

Stause went public with Jason Oppenheim, her boss and co-star on “Selling Sunset,” the hit Netflix series.

“The JLo Effect,” Stause captioned the photos.

Savchenko commented on the post with his thoughts on the update.

“❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote. “The best love you both so much!!!!!”

During an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, Savchenko opened up about his future on the show and the possibility of same-sex couples being included in the future.

Savchenko isn’t quite sure where he’ll be for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but he is hoping he’ll be able to return.

“2021 has started off great, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new projects,” Savchenko told the outlet.

When asked if he’ll be back for season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he said, “I hope I will, but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in September 2021 for an all-new season.

