All the Rumors & Speculation About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 30 on September 20, 2021. The show generally keeps casting under wraps until the season gets closer, but that doesn’t stop rumors and speculation from fans.

There are a few things that are known about the upcoming season including the show’s premiere date. First, Tyra Banks will be returning to host her second season in a row. Second, the judging panel will consist of four judges including Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

When it comes to professional dancers and celebrities, however, those names have not yet been released. They have been speculated on, though.

Rumor: Chris Harrison Approached as a Star

According to Radar Online, ex-“Bachelor” Nation host Chris Harrison was approached to dance on the show as a professional dancer. A source spoke to the outlet and said that Harrison thought he was being approached for a different role, however.

“At first, Chris thought he was being approached to join the show as a host,” the source told the outlet. “He was a little upset when he realized Tyra wanted him as a contestant, but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say ‘no.'”

It’s unlikely that fans will see Harrison in the ballroom, however, as he just recently left ABC’s “Bachelor” franchise following controversy, and it’s unlikely ABC would want him to get back into the spotlight on a show on the same network.

A Country Singer & Actress Could Be in the Ballroom

According to OK!, fans might expect to see country singer LeAnn Rimes in the ballroom. The source also said the show was eyeing actress Fran Drescher and “Real Housewives” star Luann de Lesseps as celebrities in the ballroom.

The source also told the outlet, however, that Meghan McCain could have been eyed for the show, though leaving “The View,” which also airs on ABC, made that more difficult.

Of course, all casting at this time is not final, as there is still over a month to go before the show begins filming for the fall 2021 season.

Many Celebrities Are Rumored to Want to be on “Dancing With the Stars”

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

“I do my thing!” he said. “I do my thing! That’s the thing with me, I understand that practice makes perfect and I’m disciplined enough to be able to train at it. So anything, if I need to work at it, do the moves, learn ’em, boom! I’m in there! I can get down.”

Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, is also a person who has been rumored to want to be on the show or be in talks for the upcoming season. He was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, Heavy reported in March. Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wants Green to join the show.

