DWTS Pro Confirms Split From Girlfriend of 3 Years

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko has split from his girlfriend, Elena Belle.

“Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” Savchenko told Page Six. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?'” he added.

“She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing,” he continued, adding, “we had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.” He also told the outlet that he still loves Belle. The two first started dating in 2021.

Fans Reacted to Gleb Savchenko’s Split on Reddit

In his interview with Page Six, Savchenko said that he’s “sure” that Belle will be “fine.”

“I wish her all the best,” he said, adding, “She’s a super hot girl and everything.”

A few fans — many of whom suspected that a breakup had occurred — took to Reddit to react to what Savchenko said about the split.

“I know she wasn’t very liked on this sub, but good for her,” one person wrote.

“‘I’m sure she’ll be fine, she’s a super hot girl and everything’ Gleb……… sometimes it’s okay to say nothing,” another fan criticized.

“Gleb to me is like Joey from Friends sometimes I swear to god he seems written by a sitcom writer nowadays with the stuff he says and does,” someone else added.

“It is comments like this that I wonder how him and Artem are best friends? They couldn’t be more different,” a fourth Redditor said, referring to the comment that Savchenko made about Belle being “hot.”

Gleb Savchenko Split Rumors Have Circulated in the Past

Over the past three years of their relationship, Savchenko and Belle have shown signs of trouble in paradise. From time to time, fans would notice that the two would delete photos of each other from their respective Instagram feeds, for example. They’ve also unfollowed each other in the past.

This is, however, the first time that Savchenko has confirmed that his relationship with Belle is over.

Fans started speculating about the possible split this time around after Belle seemingly removed photos of Savchenko from social media. Also, on Reddit, at least one fan noticed that Savchenko didn’t post anything for Belle’s birthday, which was in March.

In 2023, similar rumors circulated when Belle took to her Instagram Stories to share some cryptic posts.

Screenshots of Belle’s Instagram posts made it to Reddit. One quote she posted read, “I know what I bring to the table… so trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone.” In another post, Belle wrote, “anyone knows of a good tattoo removal place? DM Me.” Fans immediately assumed that she wanted to remove the matching heart tattoo that she got with Savchenko.

