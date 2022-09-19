Is DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Still Married?

Gleb Savchenko is set to make history on “Dancing with the Stars.” The 39-year-old pro dancer is partnered with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela, marking the first time a drag queen will compete on the celebrity ballroom show.

“I’ve never danced with a male partner before, and it’s definitely different, but in a good way,” Gleb told E! News. “I actually enjoy our rehearsals, a lot more than I’ve enjoyed rehearsing in previous seasons.”

Longtime fans know that DWTS rehearsal schedule is demanding, which means the pro dancers and their celebrity partners must spend extended time away from their loved ones. For Gleb, that means less time with Olivia and Zlata, his daughters from his marriage to fellow dancer Elena Samodanova.

Gleb Savchenko Split From His Wife Elena Samodanova in 2020

Gleb married fellow dancer Elena Samodanova in 2006. The two once appeared together on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing L.A.,” where they listed their home for sale with Tracy Tudor.

But in 2020, the DWTS pro dancer’s wife of 14 years filed for divorce in Los Angeles. At the time, Elena accused Gleb of cheating on her, and there were rumors that he had an affair with his DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause.

Gleb told Entertainment Tonight that he had already moved out of the house he shared with Elena when she filed for divorce. He also staunchly denied ever cheating on his wife and instead accused her of adulterous behavior.

“We’ve had problems for years,” Gleb told ET. “I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship. I always said to myself, ‘Listen, she’s the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'”

He also claimed that his ex was jealous of his success as a pro dancer.

“When we auditioned for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2013, I got the show and she didn’t,” Gleb said. “She still to this day blames me, says it’s my fault. So there’s still that jealousy. She always wanted to be on every single red carpet with me, always wanted to do every single interview. … Every single season she would claim that she choreographed all my numbers and everything … I kind of always played that game for her to make her feel better, because she was my better half, as everybody likes to say. But it wasn’t true. I always did all of the job.”

The couple’s divorce got even uglier amid a custody battle. According to Page Six, the two finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Gleb Savchenko is Dating Model Elena Belle

In 2021, Gleb Savchenko teased that he was in a new relationship, telling ET he had “a beautiful friend” who was “kinda famous.” Since that time he has gone official with his new girlfriend, model Elena Belle.

Elena Belle first worked in Sweden and in 2009 she moved to Hollywood to work as a model, according to Expressen. She was previously married to music manager Michael Theanne, from 2016 until his sudden death in 2020. Elena Belle has a daughter named Luna, per Billboard.

According to Us Weekly, Gleb and Elena Belle met during the summer of 2021. A source revealed that the two “bonded over their love of fitness and wellness and being single parents.”

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS