DWTS Champ Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Ahead of 2024

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown has shared the heartbreaking news that her grandfather has died. She took to her Instagram Stories to fill her fans in on January 1, 2023.

“My sweet sweet granddaddy also went to be with the Lord right before the new year. Believing he is at peace and immersed in love. I will miss him so much. He was so special and oh so loved,” Brown captioned a photo of her kissing her grandfather on the forehead before his passing.

The news came just a day after Brown shared an emotional post about her grandfather not doing well.

“I just got a call that my grandfather is not doing very well. At all. He’s basically just, like, drowning in his own fluid, and there’s really not much they can do for him anymore,” she explained.

Hannah Brown’s Family Dog Also Died the Same Week

In addition to losing her grandfather, Brown has been mourning the loss of her family dog, Ellie Mae. In her Instagram Stories before the new year, the former “Bachelorette” star said that the dog wasn’t doing well and asked fans for prayers to help the family through the challenging time.

Hours later, Brown shared the news that Ellie had crossed the rainbow bridge.

“Ellie enhanced our lives so much. She was our family comforter and protecter. I swear she was part human—all the best parts. I am so grateful for all the joy and big love she brought to us,” she captioned a photo of the dog.

Hannah Brown Made a Surprise Appearance on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Brown has had a relatively busy year, and while it didn’t end on a high note, she did have a lot of things to celebrate and be grateful for.

In June 2023, she announced that she was starting her own podcast called “Better Tomorrow.”

“One of my biggest goals in this season of life is building real, true community. So this is me, putting it all out there on my new podcast, Better Tomorrow. I am so honored to hold this space for all of us to learn and grow together,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Then in August 2023, Brown got engaged to Adam Woolard.

“If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity. She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room,” Woolard told People magazine after the proposal.

Then, in December 2023, Brown made a surprise appearance on the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 finale. The Mirrorball Trophy winner reunited with her season 28 pro, Alan Bersten, for a dance number that consisted of a few other past winners as well. The appearance marked the first time that Brown has danced on the show since she won.

Brown is looking forward to the new year and already has a theme she’s running with.

“In 2024, the pursuit of happiness is out, the pursuit of purpose is in,” she captioned an Instagram post on December 29, 2023.

