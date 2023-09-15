New DWTS Pro Shares Sweetest Video Embracing ‘Dream’ Gig

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on September 26, and a new professional dancer will be angling to win the mirror-ball trophy.

Rylee Arnold was announced as the newest member of the slate of pros, and she will partner with Harry Jowsey from “Too Hot to Handle.” Now that the world knows she will be on DWTS, she gave fans an insider’s look at how she learned the exciting news and celebrated. Her partner has shared his initial impressions of being with the show’s newest pro, too, and many fans seem excited to see where this pair can go.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Quickly Shared the News With Big Sister Lindsay Arnold

On September 14, Arnold posted a new video on her Instagram page. She explained the video came from “When I found out I was going to be a pro on @dancingwiththestars !!!!!!!” She added, “This has been my dream since I was a little girl and I just feel so grateful and soooo excited.”

As “Dancing with the Stars” fans likely know, the new pro is the younger sister of Lindsay Arnold, who chose not to return this season. Rylee has been dancing since she was a young child, and she worked with Lindsay on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” which aired in 2018. Lindsay mentored Rylee and her partner, Miles Brown, and they did quite well in the competition.

Rylee’s new video began with her joyfully revealing she was going to be a pro on “Dancing with the Stars,” seemingly having just learned the news via a phone call. She wasted little time in making a FaceTime call to big sister Lindsay, who quickly guessed the big news.

The new “Dancing with the Stars” cast member was filmed dancing around her kitchen in excitement and sharing the news with someone else via a phone call. Then, Lindsay pulled up at the home and rushed to give her little sister a huge hug. The two ladies embraced and danced around as they both celebrated.

The young dancer’s video received an enormous amount of love from her new “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues. Lindsay commented she was “Crying,” and her comment alone received more than 650 “likes.” Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and Koko Iwasaki added supportive comments celebrating alongside Rylee, as did Jowsey.

Lindsay Noted This Was a ‘Full Circle Moment’

After the “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 cast announcement, Lindsay took to her Instagram page to gush over her little sister joining the cast as a pro. She wrote, “To say I am proud is truly an understatement,” calling Rylee “the hardest worker, beyond talented, humble, and so kind.”

Lindsay also explained this was “Such a full circle moment for me as I distinctly remember when I did this same thing at 19 years old and had no idea how much my life was about to be blessed.”

Jowsey wasted no time in complimenting his “Dancing with the Stars” partner, too. In a string of Instagram Stories, he answered some fan questions and lauded Rylee for being “a natural & so patient” with him. He said she doesn’t seem like a newbie at all. Rather, “It honestly feels like Rylee is on her 10th season.”

When asked what his favorite thing about having Rylee as a partner was, Jowsey answered, “This has been her biggest dream ever since she was a little kid, so you can tell she loves it and she’s in her element.” He added, “When you’re with someone who loves what they do it just makes it so much more fun.”

Rylee’s excitement comes from her long-standing dream of wanting to join “Dancing with the Stars.” She told “Good Morning America, “Since I was, like, 8 years old, my goal has been to get on ‘Dancing with the Stars.'” The new pro added, “I have spent my whole dance career to be on the show and to get ready for the show, which just is so crazy that it’s finally happening.”