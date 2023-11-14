DWTS Contestant Offered to Quit Show After Lele Pons Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” fans think it’s time for Harry Jowsey to go – and he doesn’t completely disagree with them. The “Too Hot to Handle” star is partnered with novice DWTS pro dancer Rylee Arnold on the 32nd season of the celebrity ballroom competition, but some viewers are concerned by the fact that fans are carrying them through the competition.

Jowsey and Arnold have consistently landed near the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard, but fan votes have kept them safe. Following the Music Video theme night that sent Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong home, even Jowsey felt bad, and he offered to replace the actress and YouTube personality as the eliminated contestant.

Harry Jowsey Admitted DWTS is Not a Dance Competition

In November 2023, Jowsey addressed fans in a TikTok video posted after Pons’ elimination. “I think what people don’t understand, it’s not a dance competition, it’s a TV show,” he said. “If it was a dance competition, I would have been gone week 1 for sure.”

Jowsey noted that fans call the shots on who stays and who goes, admitting that he doesn’t know what happened with Pons’ votes on the night she was eliminated. While Jowsey has more than 4 million Instagram followers, Pons has a whopping 54 million.

Pons also appeared in the TikTok clip to reveal that after her DWTS elimination, Jowsey asked if he could replace her as the ousted contestant. “He texted me last night and said, ‘Lele is there any way I can leave and you can stay and I can replace you [as the eliminated contestant]?” Pons revealed. “He wanted to volunteer, and I said, ‘Stop — don’t go.’”

Pons said she told Jowsey she not only wants him to stay, she wants him to win “Dancing With the Stars.” “Harry, please win this for me, just because of your heart and just because I love you,” she said.

With the “Dancing With the Stars” competition down to just seven couples, Jowsey will need his fan votes more than ever.

But even some of Jowsey’s fans want him out. In a Reddit thread, one commenter wrote, “From a Harry fan he absolutely needs to go. I’ve been watching this show for 10 years and went in rooting for Harry. But it’s week eight and people who can actually dance are being booted because of people who vote hotness>actual content.”

“He’s just there because he’s conventionally attractive,” another wrote. “There’s people literally leaving it all on the dance floor and then there’s him with the two left feet and absolutely ZERO chemistry with Rylee on the dance floor.”

Harry Jowsey Killed it in a Team Dance, But It May Be Too Late

Some fans have blamed Arnold for Jowsey’s low scores on DWTS, due to her inexperience as a professional choreographer. The 18-year-old pro dancer just graduated high school and never logged time in the DWTS troupe.

On Music Video Night, fans saw a new side of Jowsey in a team dance. The Team Young ‘N Style dance scored perfect 10s from all four judges. During the dance, Jowsey lifted fellow contestant Charity Lawson over his head. He tossed her behind him into the arms of pro dancer Brandon Armstrong. Some fans felt Jowsey’s dancing improved after training with Val Chmerkovskiy instead of just Arnold.

Jowsey has repeatedly defended Arnold. In a TikTok video on Oct. 25, he addressed critics of her choreography. “This is Rylee’s first season, I’ve never danced before,” he said. “We’re learning, we’re figuring it out. That’s the point of this show, to have someone who’s never danced before, put ‘em on the world stage, and tell them to try and figure it out.”

