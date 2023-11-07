DWTS Spoilers for Week 7: ‘Music Video Night’ Voting & Dance Scoop Revealed

The November 7 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 is “Music Video Night.” Early spoilers for the evening signal that this will be a fun one for both the DWTS contestants and the viewers.

Just eight couples remain in the hunt for the season 32 DWTS Mirrorball trophy. Another elimination comes at the end of the week 7 show, so “Dancing with the Stars” fans will want to maximize their voting opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Voting Begins As the Dances Start in the Eastern & Central Time Zones

Voting for “Music Video Night” is available by going both online and via text. “Dancing with the Stars” viewers who want to vote online do so by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com.

“Dancing with the Stars” voting begins right as the performances begin in both the Eastern and Central time zones. Voting remains available until the commercial break after the evening’s final performance.

Fans can vote up to 10 times per couple online. In addition, viewers can vote up to 10 times per couple via text.

Voting by text requires fans to text the contestant’s first name to the number 21523.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pairs Will Perform to Iconic Music Video Songs

Paula Abdul will be a guest judge for “Music Video Night,” according to ABC. In addition to the individual dances each couple performs, the November 7 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” brings a team dance competition. The team dances likely come toward the end of the episode.

The group that includes Hannigan and Farber, Mraz and Karagach, Matix and Pashkov, along with Williams and Murgatroyd are dubbed “Team 4 Everybody.” Their team dance will use the Backstreet Boys song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

“Team Young’n Style” will perform to the PSY song “Gangnam Style.” This team includes Jowsey and Arnold, Pons and Armstrong, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, along with Lawson and Chigvintsev.

The individual dances and songs are as follows:

Mraz and Karagach are doing a jazz dance to the a-ha song “Take on Me.”

Hannigan and Farber will use the Christina Aguilera song “Candyman” for their quickstep.

Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s dance will be a jazz routine set to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”

Madix and Pashkov will dance to the Britney Spears song “I’m a Slave 4 U” for their cha cha.

Pons and Armstrong are doing a salsa to the Shakira song “Whenever, Wherever.”

Jowsey and Arnold’s jazz routine will use the *NSYNC song “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Williams and Murgatroyd have the quickstep and will use Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”

Lawson and Chigvintsev are performing a jazz piece to Janet Jackson’s “All For You.”

Will the team competition make any significant impact on the overall leaderboard in week 7? Could there be a surprise “Dancing with the Stars” elimination during “Movie Video Night”?